When Jokowi accompanies Sedah Mirah by bike and singing …

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo shared a moment of conviviality with his granddaughter, Sedah mirah Nasution, by uploading a video to President Joko Widodo’s official YouTube channel on Saturday (10/9/2021).

Thanks to this video, Jokowi showing her activities with Sedah Mirah while relaxing at Bogor Palace, West Java.

Grandfather and grandson seemed engrossed in cycling in the courtyard of Bogor Palace.

Although always aided by extra wheels, Sedah Mirah, who is now three years old, can already ride her own little bike.

Meanwhile, Jokowi accompanied him on a yellow bicycle.

In the caption of his video upload, Jokowi said that Sedah Mirah enjoys cycling and singing.

He also felt amused by the singing of the songs sung by his grandson.

“At three years old now, Sedah Mirah already enjoys cycling. Hearing her sing, all fatigue and sadness disappear,” Jokowi said.

On this occasion, Sedah Mirah also demonstrated her ability to sing.

The first daughter of couple Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu performed the song “Independence Day” by Husain Mutahar, known as one of the compulsory national songs to commemorate the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.