Jokowi visit testifies to Malioboro’s safety for tourists





Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – Malioboro street vendors in Yogyakarta have expressed optimism that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s visit to iconic Malioboro Street on Saturday would restore public confidence and demonstrate the safety of the tourist attraction for tourists. “President Jokowi’s visit to Malioboro Street proves that the street is safe for tourists,” Malioboro Street Hawkers Association Tri Dharma co-operative head Rudiarto told President Jokowi after the president officiated the program. money transfer for street vendors here on Saturday. The head of the cooperatives suggested to the authority to improve the status of enforcement of activity restrictions (PPKM) in Yogyakarta to level 2 to revive economic activities in the city, especially in Malioboro street, in a context improvement of the pandemic situation in the region. Rudiarto further informed that most of the hawkers and business owners, horse coachmen and rickshaw drivers operating in the tourist attraction on Malioboro Street had taken their second dose of the vaccine. President Jokowi led a cash assistance program for street vendors in Indonesia during his visit to Malioboro Street. Under the program, one million eligible street vendors across the country will each receive a disbursement of 1.2 million rupees (approximately US $ 84). Rudiarto, representing the street vendors and business owners of Malioboro, then expressed his gratitude for the cash assistance to ease the economic hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Rudiarto, other representatives of the hawkers also conveyed their aspirations to the president during his visit to the tourist attraction, as well as the coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto, the governor of Yogyakarta Hamengkubuwono X and the deputy mayor of Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti. The head of Ahmad Yani’s Association of Painters, Craftsmen and Street Merchants, Slamet Santoso, informed that some 450 members of the association are registered for the benefit and that he is currently awaiting confirmation of the number. of members eligible for the benefit. “We have registered our members and are awaiting confirmation of which eligible recipients will be further ranked,” Santoso noted. Echoing Rudiarto’s point of view, Santoso also expressed optimism that President Jokowi’s visit to Malioboro Street would attract tourists to visit Yogyakarta. “We hope to see tourists invading Malioboro Street soon,” Santoso said. Related News: President Signs Executive Order to Reduce Economic Disparities in West Java

Related news: Yogyakarta to expand trial opening of tourist destinations

Related news: Indonesia registers 1.06 million tourist arrivals in January-August

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/193453/jokowis-visit-testament-to-malioboros-safety-for-tourists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos