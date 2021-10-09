Xi Jinping promises Taiwan ‘reunification’ with China will be peaceful, despite week of tension

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to achieve a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, without however directly mentioning the use of force after a week of tensions with the island claimed by China which has aroused international concern.

Key points: Xi says reunification must be achieved and will be peaceful

Xi says reunification must be achieved and will be peaceful His remarks come just days after the Chinese military sent a record number of planes flying to Taiwan

His remarks come just days after the Chinese military sent a record number of planes flying to Taiwan Taiwan faces increased military and political pressure to accept Beijing sovereignty

“The reunification of the nation must be achieved, and will certainly be achieved,” Xi said on the anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the last imperial dynasty in 1911.

“Reunification in a peaceful manner is most in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including compatriots in Taiwan.”

Taiwan responded soon after by calling on Beijing to drop its coercion, reiterating that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

The clock is ticking in China and Taiwan Xi Jinping can bet America wouldn’t shed blood for Taiwan. What happens next? Read more

Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei is committed to defending its freedom.

Speaking in front of the Beijing People’s Grand Palace, Xi said the Chinese people have a “glorious tradition” of opposing separatism.

“Taiwan’s separatist separatism is the greatest obstacle to the reunification of the homeland, and the most serious hidden danger for national renewal,” he said.

“The historic task of the complete reunification of the homeland must and certainly will be accomplished.”

No comment on ADIZ incursions

He adopted a slightly softer tone than in July, his last big speech mentioning Taiwan, in which he pledged to “crush” any attempt at formal independence. In 2019, he directly threatened to use force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.

What does China hope for with its saber strikes near Taiwan? The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has sent warplanes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone for 199 days this year. Here’s why. Read more

However, the speech was poorly received in Taiwan.

The presidential office said it was an independent sovereign country, not part of the People’s Republic of China, and had clearly rejected China’s offer of “one country, two systems” to rule. the island.

“The future of the nation rests in the hands of the Taiwanese people,” the office said.

In a separate statement, China’s Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for shaping China’s policy, called on Beijing to “drop its provocative measures of intrusion, harassment and destruction” and resume talks .

The Chinese Air Force has staged four consecutive days of incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) starting October 1, involving nearly 150 aircraft, although these missions have since ended. . Xi made no mention of the thefts.

Dozens of Chinese military planes have entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent days. ( AP: Ministry of Defense of Taiwan

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. The Republic of China was established in 1912, and its government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who created the present People’s Republic.

Taiwan marks October 10, the date of the start of China’s anti-imperial revolution, as its national holiday, and President Tsai Ing-wen will deliver a speech in Taipei on Sunday.

China commemorates the revolution by recalling Republican leader Sun Yat-sen’s calls for patriotism, national renewal and good governance.

Xi used the speech to stress the need for “a strong force to rule the country, and that strong force is the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China, and therefore no rejuvenation of the Chinese people,” he said.

Xi has tightened party control in all aspects of life and is almost certain to break protocol and remain as Communist Party leader for a third term at the end of next year, when a congress will elect a new leadership for the next five years.

Reuters / AP