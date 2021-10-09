Taliban back in an American swing





The US State Department admitted late last night that the first face-to-face meeting between US officials and the Taliban since the regime change in Kabul would take place this weekend in Doha.

Much planning has gone into this development. The poignant character is at the same time obvious. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had threatened that Washington would make an outcast of the Taliban and the exact opposite is happening.

The ability of the United States to turn its policy around is legion, but the eagerness with which it is happening is simply mind-boggling.

The former US special representative in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, is excluded from the US delegation for the talks. Instead, his deputy, Tom West, leads the team. West is deeply experienced in South Asian (including India) politics and served on the National Security Council and was also an advisor to then Vice President Joseph Biden.

It’s important to note that the West is also an old hand of Carnegie when CIA Director William Burns led the think tank. Thus, the CIA is resuming de facto negotiations with the Taliban. It is a signpost of the road map of Biden administrations.

The whole Doha process, in retrospect, was primarily aimed at achieving one goal, namely the acquiescence of the Taliban to an indefinite US intelligence presence in Afghanistan. In return, the Trump administration offered to replace Ashraf Ghani with an interim government under the leadership of the Taliban. But in such a secret and delicate matter, there is always the slip between the cup and the lip.

And that’s what happened. Ghani hesitated (with strong support in India) and retreated; The United States has failed to meet its commitments to release thousands of Taliban prisoners; The Taliban retaliated by refusing the ceasefire; and, ultimately, Biden lost patience, withdrew his troops, and heralded the end of the Eternal War. The rest is history.

The United States is now picking up the thread. Fortuitously, the bridge was cleared. The Ghanis regime simply imploded; The Taliban seized power in Kabul without a shot being fired; the foreign occupation of Afghanistan has ended; and, indeed, an interim government has emerged.

The apocalyptic predictions of resistance, civil war and the like have dissipated. The Taliban regime is a reality.

But there is actually a catch, two. First, the Taliban lack the skills and leadership to run a government; two, there is no money in the treasury. Washington has measured the homogeneous potentials of the emerging situation to prepare for its return to center stage by exploiting the impasse of the Taliban who control the country but cannot govern and lack legitimacy.

However, the demonization of the Taliban has always been so extensive and systematic that the best kept secret remains that it is in fact a rather pragmatic interlocutor. An iconic photo last week showed the Talibs protecting the site of the Bamiyan statues from further vandalism, pending the resumption of work by French archaeologists to restore cultural heritage!

The US security establishment has a very good assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of Taliban leaders, including or especially the Haqqani networks. Burns’ unedited visit to Kabul in August to meet Mullah Baradar amid the chaotic situation at Kabul airport is a testament to Langley’s quiet confidence that a deal with the Taliban is still possible.

Thus, after a minimum cooling-off period of exactly six weeks, the United States resumed its activities. This time around, the CIA will take on a practical role, given doubts about the role of Khalilzad (a person appointed by Trump.)

Over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has been tweaking a huge financial package aimed at pumping money into the Afghan economy and protecting it from collapse. In fact, Washington offers a vital lifeline for the Taliban.

The point is, Russia and China are clenched and Iran is broke and neither of them has the political will or the capacity to finance the Afghan economy, which only the United States can. The Taliban are well aware that the return of international funding institutions and the UN is the urgent need of the hour and that Washington holds the key. Therefore, the outlook is that the revamped US strategy will work.

A great advantage is that Pakistan passionately advocates the re-engagement of the United States with the Taliban. One can imagine that the recent reshuffle of the Pakistani intelligence services (ISI) will considerably strengthen the moderate faction within the Taliban.

The special National Security Council meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan called in Islamabad on Friday took stock of the upcoming US-Taliban re-engagement and established a special body to coordinate Afghanistan-related issues in the period. future.

The statement on the CNS meeting says that Imran Khan led the creation of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination of humanitarian assistance and effective border management to avoid any negative spillovers in Pakistan.

For the first time, perhaps, in the past 40 years, a whole-of-government approach has been introduced. This will strengthen Imran Khan’s leadership role.

Imran Khan has personally lobbied the international community in Washington in recent weeks, in particular to persuade them to engage with the Taliban regime, to grant it its recognition and to resume development aid so that the prospects for sustainability of the new configuration improve.

His tenacity was crowned with success. While the question of recognition depends on whether the Taliban responds to the broader demands of the United States, it is essentially a question of optics, as Washington indeed prepares to provide assistance to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. (Read my blog Taliban Receive Openings From Near and Far, Indian Punchline, October 8, 2021.)

Certainly, Imran Khan will support the Doha talks this weekend. The CNS meeting underlined that the importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also underlined.

Significantly, Sarah Charles, a USAID veteran (former member of the National Security Council from 2013 to 2017) with extensive experience in refugee issues, poverty reduction, sustainable development goals, role multilateral development banks, etc. part of the negotiating team with Taliban ministers in Doha this weekend.

The Taliban delegation is headed by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and includes senior Shura Council member and Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa, Director General of Intelligence Mullah Abdulhaq Wasiq, the Deputy Home Secretary (Deputy to Sirajuddin Haqqani) Malwlawi Noor Jalal, senior Doha-based negotiating team official Shabuddin Delawar and Acting Central Bank of Afghanistan Governor Haji Mohammad Idris.

From the makeup of the two delegations, we can expect substantive talks to set the stage for comprehensive US engagement with the Taliban authorities in Kabul. A strategic inflection point has been reached, to be sure.

