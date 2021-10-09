Big Issue Founder Warns Government Must Step In To Pay Rent Arrears To Avoid ‘Mass Homeless Crisis’





Boris Johnson must step in to protect tenants struggling to pay their rent or the UK will experience a massive homelessness crisis like never before, Founder of The big problem magazine said. In a letter written to the Prime Minister, seen by ILord John Bird urged Mr Johnson to keep his government’s promise that people would not lose their homes to the pandemic. He said the government should step in and help pay off rent arrears owed to landlords when people couldn’t work during the lockdown. Citizens Advice estimated in early 2021 that 360 million unpaid rents were owed across the UK, with half a million private tenants lagging behind. This number is expected to continue to increase. < class=""> Read more How Insulate Britains M25 protest escalated fuel crunch and raised fears of yet another winter of discontent Lord Bird predicted that families who had never been at risk of becoming homeless will suddenly be unable to pay rent due to the end of a perfect storm of financial support. The end of the leave has left the 1.6 million people who still depend on the plan at risk of losing their jobs this fall. This, combined with the 20 universal credit increase and rising energy costs, could leave thousands facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent, Lord Bird said. He wrote: With people facing additional costs and reduced income or financial support, how can they be expected to support themselves? Without fault on their part, hundreds of thousands of people risk losing their homes. The government has made it clear in its commitment that no tenant who has lost income due to the coronavirus will be forced to leave their home. But this is exactly the situation that hundreds of thousands of people are facing. He urged the prime minister to build on the Everyone In program which has seen street sleepers brought indoors at the height of the pandemic. < class=""> Read more Leveling must prioritize yawning transport gap preventing people from accessing jobs, Tory MPs say The government should commit to keeping people in their homes by ending no-fault evictions, paying off the 360 ​​million rent arrears and helping people find sustainable jobs and training, he added. . The letter, sent to Mr Johnson on Friday, was supported by more than 50 charities, unions and other organizations. Labor called on the government to introduce new laws to protect tenants. Lucy Powell, Shadow Housing Secretary, said: Eleven years of Tory government have led to a housing crisis with more and more people living in precarious private rents exposed to unfair evictions through no fault and paying unaffordable rents that mean working families can’t make ends meet. She said that would be made worse after the end of the 20-per-week universal credit increase, which was officially withdrawn this week. Ministers must deliver on their pledge that no one should lose the roof over their heads to Covid, and introduce emergency legislation to strengthen tenants’ rights and protect livelihoods and livelihoods, she added.

