After Prime Minister Modi-Biden’s meeting, now focus on advancing an array of issues: White House





Fifteen days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first face-to-face meeting here with US President Joe Biden, the White House said the goal of bilateral Indo-US relations is now to continue moving forward on a range of issues, including including economics, national security and pandemic control. Since the September 24 meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Biden at the White House, there has been a wave of high-level visits between the two countries and several Cabinet-level visits are in the works in the coming weeks. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters at her daily press conference Friday, said the Quad and bilateral meetings here in September were an opportunity “to discuss the importance of relationship and partnership, work that can be done to move forward. as well as of course the bilateral meeting “. “At this point, the focus will be on continuing to work with high-level interlocutors, whether they are the Secretary of State and heads of the State Department or the leaders of our national security team. on how we can continue to move forward on a range of issues, from economic security, physical national security, the fight against Covid to containing the pandemic. “So this work will continue at a level below the leader’s level, but still at high levels in the weeks and months to come,” Psaki said of Indo-American relations. At the invitation of President Biden, Modi and his Australian counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga from Japan also attended the first in-person Quad Summit where they announced a series of new initiatives to address common challenges, amid the muscle flexion of a China asserted in the strategic region. In the meantime, important bilateral visits have taken place and more will take place in the coming weeks, especially in key areas such as climate change, defense, the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was in Washington last week and Under Secretary of State Windy Sherman has just completed a visit to India. The two countries held their 16th Defense Policy Group meeting on Friday and the Pentagon announced the visit of U.S. Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Mike Gilday to India next week. A senior official in the Biden administration from the US Trade Representative’s office visited India this week for trade talks. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to visit the United States, possibly next week. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, are expected to travel to Washington DC in November for the next 2 + 2 meeting which will be hosted by their US counterparts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Secretary of State Tony Blinken. ALSO READ: Said India, United States To Be Among Closest Nations: Biden During Meeting With Prime Minister Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pm-modi-joe-biden-meet-india-us-bilateral-relations-white-house-1862914-2021-10-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos