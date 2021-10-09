Shehbaz demands transparent elections immediately to restore “prosperous Pakistan” – Pakistan





Calling on the government for failing to resolve public issues, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded that “transparent elections” be held immediately in the country to “restore Pakistan to prosperity from the past.”

Speaking to reporters alongside JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Shehbaz said holding an election was the fastest way back on Pakistan’s path to prosperity.

“We will have to work day and night and use all resources to bring the country back to the state before 2018,” he told reporters.

He reiterated his call to launch a movement against the government for “unprecedented inflation” which he said has caused hardship for the masses.

Read more: PML-N ‘will politically bury PTI’ in 2023 elections, says Shehbaz

The PML-N leader said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, was united in its cause and that speaking out against inflation was the people’s right.

“Imran did more harm than Modi”

Shehbaz denounced Prime Minister Imran Khan for “improper handling of sensitive issues”, saying that “history is witness to the sacrifices made by the institution responsible for the defense of Pakistan. Even Modi could not harm him like Imran l ‘did”.

The head of the JUI-F, meanwhile, lambasted the government for “sacking several people from different departments” and said the situation was “really serious”.

He said opposition parties should think about ways to get the country out of this crisis.

Fazl said reports were circulating in the media in recent days about the military, which he said was an important institution for Pakistan. He praised the “unity of command” and the public support enjoyed by the army, but went on to say that the prime minister had “damaged this institution”.

“I am not talking about internal issues. We can differ on political fronts, but we want to see this institution disciplined and strengthened for the defense of the country,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said the PDM was intact and active, adding that there were plans to hold public rallies in Faisalabad on October 16 and DI Khan on October 31.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1651026/shehbaz-demands-transparent-elections-immediately-to-restore-prosperous-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos