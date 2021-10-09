Jokowi meets Jusuf Kalla at the big building in Yogyakarta, chats for an hour

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo meets with former Vice President Jusuf Kalla in Gedung Agung, Yogyakarta on Saturday (9/10/2021) afternoon.

This was conveyed by Jusuf Kalla spokesperson Husain Abdullah.

According to Husain, the meeting took place over lunch and lasted about an hour.

“I have the info, normal friendship. Sir Jokowi There is another state activity in Yogya, at the same time, Mr. Jusuf Kalla is also visiting Yogya for the inauguration of the regional directorate of Yogyakarta DMI, at the Great Mosque of Syuhada Kotabaru, Yogyakarta on Saturday ” Husain said when confirmed. Kompas.com.

“By the way, it has been several months since they met in person, the two had lunch together at the Great Yogyakarta Building,” he continued.

Husain explained that when they met they chatted lightly while remembering each other.

He called the meeting of the two as a meeting place for desire and very close.

“Having a light conversation while remembering. The atmosphere is very intimate, kind of a missed encounter,” said Husain.

When it comes to specific issues that they both discuss, or is there a discussion about reshuffle firm, Husain admitted that he had not received any information.

“I was not informed of the special talks,” he added.

