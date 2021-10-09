India Today Conclave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages and encourages athletes, says Anurag Thakur





Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cheering and supporting Indian athletes at every step before and during the Tokyo Olympics, where the country achieved its best performance with 7 medals earlier this year . India’s historic success at Tokyo 2020 has yet to take hold. Still leading Neeraj Chopras and men’s hockey teams for gold in nearly 4 decades, the country still finds itself in a state of ecstasy. The current Minister of Youth and Sports, Anurag Thakur, spoke exclusively of India’s trip as a sporting nation while thanking Prime Minister Modi for his continued support in this endeavor. The first challenge is to create a sporting culture, from a culture of stopping to a sporting culture, of the participation of peoples in the peoples’ movement. It is very important to nurture and instill these kinds of feelings. “I think it started, the way the Prime Minister engages with sportsmen and encourages them as well. Encouraging them before the event and also after the event, which was very important. “At the Tokyo Olympics and before that, it was not an easy time. We were going through the hard times of the covid-19 pandemic. Training players locally and around the world was not easy,” said the former cricket control board in India at India Today Conclave in New Delhi. Thakur further thanked the contributions of his predecessor Kiren Rijiju for his contributions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Thakur highly appreciated his coordination and mutual understanding with Rijiju and hopes to continue the good work. “I would like to thank my friend shri Kiren Rejiju for putting all the effort and her team during this period and also when I took over. We get along well, we know each other well, being part of the same Modi cabinet. “So I think that was a way and you could see that during the Olympics and after the Olympics, the coordination between the two of us, but in the future too, I personally think there is a more important role to play by the center (government), state (government), national sports federations, educational institute, Thakur added. On top of that, he credited PM Modi for his interest and passion for the sport. Thakur said that Modijis’ involvement in the sport and his passion for the sport actually helped. His experience in Khel Mahakumb’s Gujarat to make it bigger and bigger in making Khelo India. Hunting talent locally, teaching and training athletes for global excellence. So I think it really helped us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/other-sports/story/sports-minister-anurag-thakur-exclusive-tokyo-olympics-pm-narendra-modi-india-today-conclave-1862979-2021-10-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos