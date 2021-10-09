Chinese President Xi vows ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, but pushes back threatening force





Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that there will be peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan.

However, the President failed to directly mention any use of force in future resolutions.

These events between the two follow a long week of tension that has sparked international concern. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday promised to achieve a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, without however directly mentioning the use of force after a week of tensions with the island claimed by China which has aroused international concern. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei is committed to defending its freedom and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. Speaking in front of the Beijing People’s Great Palace, Xi said the Chinese people have a “glorious tradition” of opposing separatism. “Taiwan’s separatist separatism is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the homeland, and the most serious hidden danger for national renewal,” he said on the anniversary of the revolution that toppled the last imperial dynasty in 1911. Peaceful “reunification” best meets the general interests of the Taiwanese people, but China will protect its sovereignty and unity, he added. Xi said: No one should underestimate the unwavering determination, steadfast will and strong ability of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The historic task of the complete reunification of the homeland must and certainly will be accomplished. He hit a little softer than in July, his last big speech mentioning Taiwan, in which he pledged to “crush” any attempt at formal independence. In 2019, he directly threatened to use force to bring the island under Beijing’s control. The Chinese Air Force has staged four consecutive days of incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone starting October 1, involving nearly 150 aircraft, although those missions have since ended. Xi made no mention of the thefts. Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. The Republic of China was established in 1912 and its government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who created the present People’s Republic of China. Speaking shortly before Xi, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang noted that China had “flexed its muscles” and caused regional tensions. “That is why countries that believe in freedom, democracy and human rights, and based on shared values, all work together and have repeatedly warned that China should not invade Taiwan.” READ | Biden says he and Chinese Xi agree to abide by Taiwan deal Taiwan marks October 10, the date of the start of China’s anti-imperial revolution, as its national holiday, and President Tsai Ing-wen will deliver a keynote address in Taipei on Sunday. China commemorates the revolution by recalling Republican leader Sun Yat-sen’s calls for patriotism, national renewal and good governance. Xi used the speech to stress the need for “a strong force to rule the country, and that strong force is the Chinese Communist Party.” “Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China, and therefore no rejuvenation of the Chinese people,” he said. Xi has tightened party control in all aspects of life and is almost certain to break protocol and remain as Communist Party leader for a third term at the end of next year, when congress elects one. new management for the next five years. Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 to access this cool feature and more.

