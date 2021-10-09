Potential candidates are still testing political waters in Iowa. Trump’s journey is different





There always seems to be someone testing presidential waters in Iowa.

Over the summer, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Vice President Mike Pence hosted an event for a large evangelical Christian group.

During a fundraiser, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton went viral while doing push-ups with fellow Iowa colleague Chuck Grassley.

Getting to early presidential nomination status so far ahead of the contest is about meeting voters and laying the groundwork for a potential campaign.

But what happens on Saturday night is unprecedented: Former President Donald Trump, who is teasing another race, holds a large rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The latest Iowa poll, published this week in The Des Moines Register, shows Trump is more popular in the state after he leaves office. Pollster J. Ann Selzer says Trump remains very popular with Republicans and has recently made gains with independents.

“As of March, it was 45/53 so a majority of Independents saying they have an unfavorable opinion of former President Trump,” she said. “In that poll, it was 48/49. So he evened out which was there as an issue with independent voters in Iowa.”

The former president bragged about the numbers in an email to supporters this week.

And its political action committee recently hired a few advisers from Iowa.

Kedron Bardwell, a political science professor at Simpson College, says Trump mostly froze the ground for Republicans.

“That doesn’t mean they don’t test the waters,” Bardwell said. “But I don’t think people want to do the amount of work it would take to build the infrastructure and get, you know, the gifts lined up, ready to go, if they know that in a few months it’s just going to be. to drop his hat in the ring anyway. “

Unfounded claims about the 2020 result

Trump’s trip to Iowa raises another unprecedented thing: the bogus claims he is making about the theft of the 2020 election. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but the people of Iowa ask questions about it in town halls.

A month ago for Grassley in rural western Iowa, a man at the back of the crowded room told the senator he did not trust the election result.

“I felt in my heart that there was a lot of cheating,” the man said.

Grassley did not directly correct the claim. Instead, he defended the Iowa election and criticized the Congressional Democrats’ plan for a federal vote overhaul.

Bardwell says disinformation has taken hold in the GOP.

“You can’t put the genie back in the bottle, once this accusation is raised,” he said. “And once that is believed by a large percentage of the Republican base, there is no kind of going back at this point. Mainly because the psychological dynamics of disinformation are such that at this point the people will just find and then rationalize the position that they already have. “

Trump’s 2020 lies haven’t deterred Republicans in Iowa from wanting to appear with him.

This includes the Iowans who are running for re-election next year. Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds are expected to speak to him at Saturday night’s rally.

