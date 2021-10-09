High-wage economics: a response to Boris Johnson





It is not that a high wage, high productivity economy is a bad idea. This is what we desperately need to improve the lot of everyone in our shattered society. It is the blatant lack of sincerity of Boris Johnson, the man who made up the argument, perhaps even as he spoke to Andrew Marr last Sunday, as a way to deflect attention from the looming disaster facing the country through its incompetence. Massive investments needed by Boris Johnson and the government Johnson’s only response is always to react to public opinion and say what he thinks people want to hear. However, we can’t even start going down this route without doing the groundwork. A change of the type and magnitude he speaks of can only be achieved with massive investment from business and government, with revolutionary changes in education, both for our children and those in children. working age and (probably) much higher and fairer personal and professional taxation. . This is impossible to achieve in a country that produces virtually nothing, relies on people spending money in pubs, shops and restaurants, where local economies in towns like my hometown of Newcastle are maintained relying on students, funded by personal debt. money as if there was no tomorrow. We can only do this with the help of successive governments with a long-term strategic plan that aim to achieve all of this by rebuilding wealth-generating businesses, both in service industries and manufacturing. None of this can be achieved by a nation that is isolated from its nearest markets or that impedes or prohibits freedom of movement within and outside the country. After all, who will help deliver the investments we need without an easily accessible market and a skilled workforce available? We have wasted years since Maastricht making quick money with a cheap (and better educated) European workforce, while ignoring our own. We should never have allowed our own people to be mistreated in this way. It only deepened the sense of resentment towards Europe in places like my own northeast. Freedom of movement has worked well most of the time in most of Europe, but has failed here because it has been used as a way to live on the backs of other countries without investing in it ourselves. education or our forgotten regions. For too many of our people, it was a one-way street, with a large sign denying entry to those who did not have the skills or the inspiration to use it; big for many of us, but terrifying uncharted territory for the majority. We don’t need a liar without a plan, backed by a non-entity government that runs our country. We don’t need a Parliament full of incompetent people (and I’m not just referring to the Conservative Party). We need a political class that will bring us back into the European fold, but in a way that sees it as a way to improve the lot of all of us who live on this miserable and lonely little island. Please follow us on social media, subscribe to our newsletter and / or support us with a regular donation

