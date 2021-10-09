More and more, this is the list of positions occupied by Luhut

KOMPAS.com – At the time of the administration of President Joko Widodo, the name of the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan is certainly familiar.

In fact, one could say that Luhut is a minister who often appears in public on various occasions.

Jokowi also often trusts him to fill certain positions.

More recently, Luhut was appointed chairman of the Fast Rail committee between Jakarta and Bandung.

Here are a number of positions Luhut has held, in addition to being the coordinating minister of Marves:

1. Leader of the national team for increasing the use of domestic production

Jokowi appointed Luhut president of the national team for the increase in the utilization of national production (P3DN) in 2018.

Luhut’s appointment was ratified by Presidential Decree No. 24 Year 2018.

The task of the team led by Luhut is to monitor the use of domestic production from the planning phase of the procurement of goods and services carried out by government agencies including BUMN and BUMD.

In addition, the P3DN team is also responsible for socializing the use of domestic products and monitoring the level of domestic components of a product produced by government agencies.

2. Vice-president of KPC-PEN