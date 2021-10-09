Donald Trump and Oprah Didn’t Make the $ 2.9 Billion Cut, But These Crypto Billionaires Did





Former US President Donald Trump and TV show host Oprah Winfrey failed to qualify for this year’s Forbes 400.

The Forbes 400 is out, and while some familiar faces failed to make the $ 2.9 billion needed to make the cut, a new generation of cryptocurrency billionaires have joined the ranks of the elite of the ultra-rich. Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump were dropped from the list in favor of six new cryptocurrency billionaires, bringing the total to seven.

The Forbes 400 is the definitive list of the richest Americans, ranking the country’s richest billionaires based on their assets. The 39th annual publication of the list has rocked some well-known faces like Donald Trump, who failed to make a list for the first time in 25 years, and Oprah Winfrey, who first appeared in the tally in 1995. Both were missing a few hundred million dollars this year.

Jed McCaleb – $ 3 billion

McCaleb, 46, was one of the first pioneers in the blockchain space who helped launch the Ripple payment protocol. McCaleb is also known to have created the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange, the first major exchange, which he sold to Mark Karpels in February 2011 and remained a minority owner of the business until its collapse in 2014. His estimated net worth is $ 3 billion, which comes from his XRP stake as a co-founder of Ripple.

Fred Ehrsam – $ 3.5 billion

Ethereum is the open social network of the future. The apps to use it in this way just haven’t been created yet.

– Fred Ehrsam (@FEhrsam) September 24, 2021

Ehrsam, 33, co-founded Coinbase with Brian Armstrong. Ehrsam left the exchange in 2017 and co-founded Paradigm, an investment firm with stakes in dozens of cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase and FTX. He also reportedly still held 8.9% of the shares of Coinbase as of April 2021, which has a market cap of $ 50 billion, helping him reach his net worth of $ 3.5 billion.

Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss – $ 4.3 billion (each)

The Winklevoss twins, 40, were known for their connections to the start of Facebook (and the subsequent lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg), but made their wealth by founding Coinbase competitor Gemini. The duo also enjoyed success outside of business, competing in the men’s pairs rowing event at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The brothers could increase their wealth after crypto-data firm Messari estimated that their NFT company, Nifty Gateway, could be worth over $ 1 billion.

Chris Larsen $ 6 billion

Larsen, 61, is the only veteran on the Forbes 400 list, appearing last year for the first time. Larsen is the co-founder and president of the Ripple crypto payment protocol, which he started with Jed McCaleb. During a ripple price spike in 2018, Forbes estimated Larsen’s worth at $ 59 billion, placing him briefly ahead of Mark Zuckerberg and in fifth place on the list of richest people in the world.

Brian Armstrong $ 11.5 billion

Bitcoin has become legal tender in El Salvador.

Now that a country has switched, who will go next?

– Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 17, 2021

Armstrong, 38, started out as a developer at IBM and later as a software engineer at Airbnb, where he was exposed to payment systems in the 190 countries in which they operated. He started working weekends and nights writing code in Ruby and JavaScript. to buy and store crypto coins. Eventually, Armstrong became the CEO and co-founder of the largest crypto exchange in the United States in terms of transaction volume, Coinbase. He founded the exchange with Forbes 400 member Fred Ehrsam. Armstrong derives his wealth from his estimated 19% in Coinbase, worth $ 50 billion.

Sam Bankman-Fried $ 22.5 billion

Bankman-Fried, 29, is the youngest member of the Forbes 400 and the richest cryptocurrency billionaire. Bankman-Fried’s wealth comes from the founding of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, of which he is currently the CEO. Bankman-Fried’s net worth more than doubled to $ 22.5 billion thanks to a recent $ 900 million funding round for FTX, which valued the company at $ 18 billion. He also manages assets through Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency quantitative trading company he founded in October 2017.

The explosive growth of digital currency will likely add even more crypto billionaires to the list next year.

Since the listing was published last year, the value of many currencies has increased significantly. According to Time, Bitcoin rose from $ 10,128 to $ 50,078, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ether, rose nearly 1,000%, and the total crypto market cap crossed $ 1,000 billion for the first time. to peak at $ 2.4 trillion in May.

