The story of the judge who ruled Boris Johnson was acting illegally

BARONESS Brenda Hale has a bright, glittering bee lighting up the left shoulder of her gray dress. It’s a pretty gray dress, rolled up at the neck, flared at the waist, but it’s just a solid gray dress, and so the buzzing bee catches the eye.

“I have a lot of brooches,” she said, with an air of weary resignation that she should answer questions about fashion accessories but also with an amused fascination that anyone should wish to discuss such. things with it.

“It all started when my husband gave me brooches to brighten up the dark suits and dresses I had to wear in the Family Division, and they are almost all creatures of some sort: a bee, dragonflies. , frogs, I have a fox and sheep.

“They find their way onto a particular garment and if that’s where they look good, that’s where they stay.”

Lady Hale’s decision on the Prime Minister’s prorogation of Parliament in September 2017

And, of course, she has spiders. It was a spider that dazzled her dark dress on television in September 2019 when, as President of the Supreme Court, delivered a devastating judgment that Boris Johnson’s attempt to prorogue Parliament from the rarefied perspective of Brexit, was “illegal, null and void”.

As MPs returned to parliament, the spider took on a life of its own, with newspaper columns and online memes appearing to reveal its hidden meaning – oh! what a bad web we weave when we first train ourselves to deceive.

The autobiography of Baroness Hale of Richmond, published this week, is titled Spider Woman, an allusion to the spit, though she has also spent her 50-year career unraveling the intricate threads of the most knotty legal webs for produce judgments of great clarity and humanity. .

And she spent her career smashing glass ceilings that were so long out of women’s reach that they had become covered in cobwebs. She did, however, become the first female Law Commissioner and, in 2004, the first female Lord of Ordinary Appeal since the post was created in 1876.

There was not even a toilet for female judges in the House of Lords and all files were directed to ‘Her Lordship’, presumptions she quickly confronted, leading her to be called a ‘outspoken and fearless feminist’. and “the Beyonce of the legal world”.

Its story begins in the village of Scorton (above), between Richmond and Darlington, where his father was principal of high school, a private boarding school that had just restarted after the war.

“We moved to Scorton in 1948, and there was a lot of evidence of war all around. Scorton had a bomber airfield and we were near Catterick, and there were quite a few people living in Nissen huts that had been bombed outside of Teesside, ”she said.

She went to Bolton-on-Swale Elementary School and then to Richmond High School for Girls, but at age 13 her father passed away suddenly.

“My mother graduated as a teacher in the 1930s, but when she married my father in 1936, she had to give up teaching, that was the rule,” she says. “She had run the high school boarding house but basically she had been my father’s support, but when he died she got up, dusted off her teaching qualifications and got the job of principal of the school. elementary school, and that meant that my younger sister and I could continue living in the village and going to school in Richmond.This gave us the security we feared we had lost.

In school, she developed a fascination with 17th-century history, when the almighty king was reduced to his size – literally, as Charles I was beheaded for treason in 1649 – but then the constitutional monarchy took hold. been restored with checks and balances in place.

“I was a speccy hit, there’s absolutely no doubt about it,” she says. “I worked hard, partly because I liked it, although I had a bit of a teenage crush on Cliff Richard – a friend and I went to see him in panto in Stockton and we were extremely disappointed. that no one in the audience is screaming. ”

She became the principal of the school in Richmond – just like her two sisters – but her principal, a historian, didn’t think history was a good thing for her to study in Cambridge so they opted for law. .

It was her upbringing in the Richmond countryside that sparked her interest in equity and feminism. “It is the belief that women are equal to men in dignity and rights and that women have different life experiences from men and that these experiences should be equally important in the development, application and development. ‘interpretation of the law as men’s experiences,’ she said.

“I was one of three girls, after the age of 13, raised by our single mother at a time when 2.5% of girls and 5% of boys were in college; there were twice as many places in high school for boys, and when I came to Cambridge there were three colleges for women and 21 colleges for men, and I was one of six women studying law with more than 100 men.

She finished at the top of her year, catapulting her into a career as a lawyer and then a judge, passing through the family division – where decorum decreed that she had to dress simply – and smashing the ceilings of glass to reach the Court of Appeal.

His judgments made all children equal in law, regardless of their parents’ marital status, and redefined the meaning of “violence” so that it was not only brutal and physical, but also be mental, as in coercive control.

In 2009, when the Supreme Court was created, she became vice-president and then, in 2017, the president who gave her and her brooch a date with fate as Boris Johnson tried to ‘send MPs on vacation as the Brexit departure date was approaching.

The legal system mirrored the country: deeply divided. Scottish courts have ruled Mr Johnson’s actions illegal, but an English court has upheld them. The Supreme Court had to arbitrate.

By declaring prorogation void, to others, Lady Hale has become the epitome of common sense, trying to prevent an overpowered prime minister from silencing pesky parliamentarians; to leavers, she has become the voice of the establishment trying to block Brexit. Lady Hale herself was just trying to apply those 17th century checks and balances to a troubled time of the 21st century.

“We were deciding whether it was within the government’s powers to advise Her Majesty to suspend Parliament for an excessive length of time, five weeks, when the normal length of prorogation is three to five days, at a particularly crucial time in the nation. history, ”she says. “We weren’t deciding on Brexit – it had already been decided.

“We went back to the 17th century and decided that it was a question of the extent of the prerogative powers of Parliament and whatever they were did not extend that far, and it was is why the extension has no effect. ”

The 12 Supreme Court justices were unanimous and Lady Hale retired to her home on the outskirts of Richmond to write the verdict she delivered with the eyes of the nation – perhaps the mainland – on her and his brooch.

“I chose a cute, understated little black dress and it had a spider on it,” she says. “Actually his normal spider had fallen, so I went to find another spider – £ 12 from Cards Galore – and it never occurred to me that anyone would read anything there.

“I was thinking about other things – is my summary accurate enough, is it comprehensive enough, how are we going to spend the day, will there be riots – not about the spiders.”

And then she adds with a mischievous smile: “I also didn’t know The Who had a song called Boris the Spider in which Boris comes to a sticky ending. If I had known that, I probably wouldn’t have. worn spider badge.

Lady Hale’s Spider Woman is published by Bodley Head (£ 20)