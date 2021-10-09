Papua DPRP President believes quality rowing athletes will come from Papua

Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – Papuan DPRP President Jhony Banua Rouw also visited PON XX Papua rowing site with Menpora Zainudin Amali in Youtefa Bay, Jayapura, Friday (8/10/2021).

On this occasion, Jhony Banua also expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo who built sites to international standards, one of which is the rowing site.

“First of all, I appreciate the central government, in this case Mr. President Joko Widodo, who provided an extraordinary site, this was built by the APBN and road facilities or competition equipment by the ‘APBD, so that we Papuans can use this site better in the future, “said Jhony Banua.

Jhony believes that the presence of this rowing site will spark the enthusiasm of Papuan children to practice.

The habit of Papuan children who often use paddles in their daily life also makes Jhony sure that in the future there will be many rowing athletes who come from Papua and can carry Indonesia’s name on the stage. international.

“We know rowing is one of our favorite sports in Papua,” said Jhony.

“In Papuan life, they still use oars. We are still young, we are still young, we want to go to school with paddles, with this habit we should be better and we have confidence that after PON we will create or orbit potential athletes from Papua who can represent Indonesia in a world class, ”Jhony continued.

“As a local government, we will definitely focus on encouraging our athletes in Papua so that they can produce good performances,” he concluded.