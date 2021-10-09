Will surely give a boost to connectivity and tourism, says Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the inauguration of Sindhudurg Airport









New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the inauguration of Sindhudurg Airport in the Konkan region, saying it would surely give a boost to connectivity and tourism.

Responding to a tweet from Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Today is a special day for the wonderful people of Konkan region and will surely give impetus to connectivity and tourism “.

Earlier, Scindia wrote in a tweet: “This is an important giveaway for Sindhudurg. The area which was not even on the air connectivity map until yesterday is now connected to the Mumbai metropolis, which will create new opportunities for economic development in the region. “

Scindia and other ministers virtually inaugurated the new Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra and also marked the first flight from Sindhudurg to Mumbai under the Indian government’s RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) program. .

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray also graced the event virtually from Sindhudurg Airport as the guest of honor.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation said in his speech: “The inauguration of Sindhudurg Airport and the start of the flight to Mumbai mark a new chapter in the glorious history of the Konkan region. This development will open up new avenues for the growth of local trade and tourism. I am sure that with the huge potential of the region, the number of daily flights will increase to 20-25 over the next five years. ”

“Today is a momentous day for the people of Maharashtra, as the inauguration places the Konkan coastal region in Maharashtra on the national air map. These new flights will add even more convenience and comfort to travelers by creating a gateway to residents can easily access Konkan, a region known for its pristine beaches, temples and forts, ”he added.

Scindia further stated that these new flights would not only make it easier for residents of Sindhudurg to travel to Mumbai, but also open the horizon of additional connectivity with other metropolitan cities directly linked to Mumbai such as Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad. “In addition, Sindhudurg Airport is a good option for people traveling to North Goa,” he said. (ANI)

