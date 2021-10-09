Ministry of Education to provide scholarships to talented athletes





Under the leadership of President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) with the National Sports Grand Design, talent management in sports is increasingly organized and well managed. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology has informed that it is currently selecting students excelling at PON XX in Papua to offer them Talent Achievement Scholarships. “It is being coordinated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth as well as with universities to be considered for scholarships for outstanding talent,” the acting head of the Cooperation Office said on Saturday. and ministry public relations, Anang Ristanto. The scholarship is intended as an appreciation of students who excel in the national championship, Ristanto said. Meanwhile, the acting director of the ministry’s National Success Center, Asep Sukmayadi, said the ministry was making selections for students at high school, vocational and university levels. “Later, consideration will be based on their achievements, whether nationally or internationally and on the medals they have won, such as gold, silver or bronze, to receive the excellence scholarships.” , Sukmayadi informed. The Talent Achievement Fellowship is part of the policies of Episode 10 of the ministry’s Merdeka Belajar (Freedom of Learning) program, he said. Scholarships will be awarded at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, he added. The scholarship is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance’s Education Endowment Fund (LPDP), he said. It is also part of the National Sports Grand Design, in which each ministry and institution has its own role, Sukmayadi explained. “This is a good example of how sustainable talent coaching starts from national sports competition. Under the leadership of President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) with the National Sports Grand Design, talent management in sports becomes increasingly organized and well managed, ”he said. remark. According to the secretary general of the ministry, Suharti, the ministry honors excellent students not only in academia but also in non-academic fields. Meanwhile, UNJ (Jakarta State University) rector Professor Komarudin said his team’s policy is to award scholarships to medalists from PON, National Student Sports Week, SEA Games, Asian Games and Olympic Games. The UNJ already has a scholarship award policy, especially at the undergraduate (S1) level for medalists, he explained. The scholarship will be awarded to UNJ students, he informed. For example, PON and Olympic weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan received the scholarship, he said. Related News: Runner Naibaho Attributes Victory To Divine Help

