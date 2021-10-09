Prime Minister Modi to launch voice of Indian space sector ‘Indian Space Association (ISpA)’ on October 11





In a greater push towards the Indian space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch on Monday October 11 an industrial body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector called the Indian Space Association (ISpA). During the launch event, PM will also interact with prominent leaders and representatives of the space industry. Information on this matter was provided by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday 9 October. PM Modi to launch Indian Space Sector Voice ISpA on October 11 The ISpA to be launched by PM Modi is expected to become the face and voice of space research in India. The organization will be responsible for interacting with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, as part of policy advocacy. In addition, the government has also given the new organization the responsibility of making India a leading contributor to the world of space and technology. According to the government, ISpA will help India become self-sufficient and technologically advanced, and a leading player in space. The launch of ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Leading national and international companies with exceptional skills in space and satellite technologies are represented at ISpA.

Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited are among its founding members. Other core members are Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India, according to the PMO. FDI surge for the Indian space sector In addition, the Union government is expected to announce a new foreign direct investment strategy for the space sector, which is currently under consideration by ministries. ISRO President Dr K Sivan, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space, applauded the initiative to encourage international companies to collaborate with Indian companies in the space industry, saying that there are immense potential for a long term relationship that would benefit both parties. The Union government approved reforms in the space sector in October 2020, allowing commercial companies to participate. After that, ISRO issued a proposal for a new Spacecom 2020 policy to govern the commercial use of satellites, orbital slots and ground stations for communication purposes. The policy allows private companies to apply for permission to build new communications satellites and ground stations. (Image: Twitter / @Shrividya / PTI)

