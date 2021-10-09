Xi Jinping vows to seek “reunification” with Taiwan by peaceful means





The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, promised to seek “reunification” with Taiwan by peaceful means in a speech in Beijing on Saturday (9). Speaking outside the Great Hall of the People to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the revolution that ended the country’s last imperial dynasty, Xi said the biggest obstacle to China’s reunification is the strength of ” Taiwan independence “. “Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will not succeed,” Xi said. Taiwan and mainland China have been ruled separately since a civil war ended more than seven decades ago in which defeated nationalists fled to Taipei. However, Beijing sees Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory even though the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the democratic island of some 24 million people. Xi’s speech took place on the eve of the official anniversary of the Wuchang uprising on October 10, which is celebrated as the national day in Taiwan. Xi said on Saturday that he wanted peaceful reunification to take place under a “one country, two systems” policy, similar to that used in Hong Kong. However, the system of government generally opposed by Taiwan. In his speech, Xi added that the Taiwan issue is part of China’s internal affairs and “does not allow outside interference.” “People should not underestimate the determination of the Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The task of the full reunification of China must be done, and certainly be done, “he said. The speech came amid rising military tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Over four days in early October, the Chinese military flew nearly 150 fighter jets, nuclear-capable bombers, anti-submarine planes, and airborne control and warning planes in the air defense identification zone. from Taiwan, according to the island’s defense ministry. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told a security forum in Taipei on Friday that although his government has not pursued a military conflict, “Taiwan will also do whatever is necessary to defend its freedom and democratic way of life. “. The statement came after Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters on Wednesday that China may be able to launch a “full-scale” invasion of the island by 2025. Although Xi made no mention of the use of military force in his speech on Saturday, he had previously refused to rule it out. However, his most recent comments were less inflammatory than the comments he made on July 1 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, in which he vowed to “completely defeat” all supporters of the Chinese Communist Party. Taiwan independence. In a statement released after Xi’s speech, the Taiwan Internal Affairs Council said Beijing should abandon its “provocative measures of intrusion, harassment and destruction.” Taiwan’s future and development are exclusively in the hands of the island’s people, the statement said, adding that China should consider interactions based on “peace, parity, democracy and dialogue.” (This text is a translation. To read the original, in English,Click here) To share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/internacional/xi-jinping-promete-buscar-a-reunificacao-com-taiwan-por-meios-pacificos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos