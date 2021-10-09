Boris Johnson’s denials, duplicity and outright lies sound like Trump and are dangerous David Blunkett

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> How did you assess Boris Johnson’s party conference speech as the big Labor Party David Blunkett accuses the PM of denial, duplicity and outright lies?

Normal, in any understanding of our political history, would mean that a government that had been in power for almost 11 and a half years would take responsibility, and therefore accountability, for events under its watch.

Of course, people understand that there has been an unprecedented global pandemic and the government has had to grapple with some very difficult practical and financial decisions to deal with the crisis.

We would all be prepared to slack off any government a bit. Even when they made terrible mistakes or, as in this case, when nearly 10 years of austerity contributed to the precariousness of key services.

But there have been few times in our history where the British electorate has sought to blame anyone other than those in power. It is true that when Margaret Thatcher was impeached in November 1990, John Major succeeded in the trick of presenting his government as something distinct, and therefore not to be blamed, from the previous 11 years.

Yet Boris Johnson, as Prime Minister, has taken this to incredible levels. Vox pop with voters in solid former Labor seats in BBC interviews left me not only stunned but angry. Le Labor never did anything for us and Le Labor did nothing were just two of the choruses.

Then, thinking back to when I handed over the leadership of Sheffield City Council to my successor Clive Betts, I think my refrain at the time was Make sure the streets in the city center are clean. He later recalled that he had wondered why the hell I was pushing this, but that he came to understand that something visible, easily understood and essential to the pride of the community was everything. the difference.

Today we have the Cities Fund designed to spread buildings and give the impression of leveling up. Again, this is smart politics. Who doesn’t want the abandoned or neglected aspects of our cities and inner cities to see money being spent? Who doesn’t feel better if things are better?

But none of this explains why, as food, agriculture, fuel and personal finance take such a beating, the government seems to be getting away with it. With food and energy prices rising, gasoline and diesel prices rising and taxes also rising, is that what is meant by the race to the top?

At this week’s Conservative Party conference, new Foreign Minister Liz Truss, the darling of aging Tory members, managed to simply deny that there was a problem. A recent opinion poll found that more than 50 percent of the electorate blamed the media for concerns over the sight of massive queues outside garages.

The Prime Minister told employers it is their fault that there are not enough truck drivers to ensure a normal flow of goods on supermarket shelves or to get cattle to slaughterhouses. Farmers, including East Yorkshire pig farmers, have been ridiculed as if their real grief at having to slaughter their animals on the farm and then burn the carcasses was just some kind of story scary mythological.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab even blamed the Chinese for declining demand for pork! Boris Johnson’s response is simply to pay more for those who work in slaughterhouses, as if you could conjure up someone who is willing to do such work.

A handful of visas have been issued to persuade those we have encouraged to return home to return to Britain to drive trucks but, so far, little sign of willingness to allow the former farm laborers to return, leaving thus the crops rot in the ground.

Then there are the energy bills. Small energy companies go bankrupt, the price of gas, and soon electricity, skyrockets and a glaring failure to build sufficient gas storage capacity or fallback capacity to ensure a reasonable supply at an acceptable price .

Yet electricity prices in Germany are 50% lower than here. So if the electorate isn’t stupid, what’s the answer? Apart from the recent tragic history of the Labor Party, there is something deeper going on here.

There is, as we know, an age and education divide. There has always been a certain deference to the smart guy from private school and the optimist who smiles through every calamity like it’s always going to be someone else’s problem, and never their fault.

So the story goes Brexit? Absolutely nothing to do with Brexit. The government’s failure to spot what was brewing? Certainly not, we have, in the words of the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, always been ahead of the curve!

It’s so daring, so surprisingly mind-boggling that for many it becomes believable. Donald Trump came close to succeeding a second time in the United States last year, and the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has every intention of using the same techniques as denial, duplicity and outright lies. on the past to pull off an even more incredible trick here.

David Blunkett is a Labor peer and a former Home Secretary.