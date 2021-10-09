An emerging smiling and dynamic Pakistan – News





Dr Arif Alvi says nation is ready for change and will emerge economically stronger

Pakistan is on track to achieve ‘sustainable growth in the years to come despite high commodity prices, skyrocketing shipping and freight rates and challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior official.

Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi, who arrived for a two-day visit to the UAE, said the country was making good progress under the leadership of the Pakistani Prime Minister and the nation was ready for a change to witness a “smiling and dynamic Pakistan” despite a difficult environment around the world.

“I can assure you that Pakistan’s future is bright. We are on the right track to achieve sustainable growth and provide many business opportunities, especially in the information technology sector, ”the president said at an event organized by the State Bank of Pakistan to highlight the Roshan digital account initiative among UAE business community.

He said a prosperous Pakistan was emerging on the world stage and urged overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country’s secure investment policies.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the Prime Minister of Trade and Investment; Dr Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; prominent bankers, business leaders and investors also attended the event.

“We are the fifth most populous country in the world and the country came out stronger after the pandemic thanks to effective government planning and strategy. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader in the world to oppose full lockdown and introduce a smart lockdown strategy to protect the poor segment of society, ”Dr Alvi said.

Referring to the successful business model and strategies of Dubai and Singapore due to the visionary leadership of these two states, he said Pakistan is following the same model and will emerge stronger in the years to come.

“I must congratulate the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai and developing an excellent infrastructure in the country,” the president said.

4.8% GDP growth

Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan is on track to achieve higher GDP growth on a sustainable basis in the coming years.

“We’re working hard to improve our Ease of Doing Business rankings. The country is currently ranked 108th in the world and I’m sure we will join the double-digit rankings whenever the World Bank updates its database in the future, ”Dawood said.

The advisor mentioned that the country’s export and agricultural sectors are growing strongly. He said he was convinced that due to the effective policies of the government, the sustainable development of Pakistan would continue for the benefit of its people.

Dr Reza Baqir also highlighted the main features of Roshan’s digital account and said that Pakistan is one of the few countries to improve its debt to GDP ratio despite the challenge of the pandemic.

“The debt-to-GDP ratio of emerging markets and advanced countries has fallen from 10% to 25% due to the Covid-19 crisis and the slowdown in the global economy. Pakistan has shown tremendous performance in managing a record current account deficit of $ 19 billion, a budget deficit and the Covud crisis and now the country is on track to achieve “strong and sustainable economic growth” in the years to come ”, declared the governor.

“We have been successful in dealing with bigger challenges with slow growth and now the economy is recovering so that we can handle the current account deficit and other issues compared with a more flexible approach,” he said. .

“Roshan digital account entries have crossed the $ 2.5 billion mark as 1,000 new accounts are opened every day and an average of $ 250-300 million per month enters the GDR. I have to appreciate Pakistan overseas for trusting RDA and encouraging them to open accounts and enjoy different products such as Roshan Apni Car, Roshan Apna Ghar and Naya Pakistan Certificate among others ”, he said. -he declares.

He said the SBP was facilitating overseas Pakistanis in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said the banks were competing to help overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Apna Ghar initiative and ensure their easy investment in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Murtaza Syed gave a detailed presentation on the GDR and shared the latest data.

“Every day Pakistan overseas contributes around $ 10 million through RDA and invests in various conventional and Sharia-compliant products offered by the program. There is easy repatriation of funds for RDA subscribers and they don’t need to file an in-country income tax return, ”Syed said.

Habib Bank Limited Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb, Meezan Bank Chairman and CEO Irfan Siddiqui and Bank CEO Alfalah Atif Bajwa also addressed the event and highlighted different aspects and characteristics of the GDR to the community of business and investors.

Muzaffar Rizvi Business Editor / News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and economic and financial commentator. He has worked in mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the economy and key sectors of the UAE. He holds a graduate degree in economics and has won numerous awards for authentic and insightful reporting on global and regional business and economic trends.

