Prime Minister Modi to launch Indian Space Association on October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi | Photo PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of India’s space sector on October 11, PMO said on Saturday.

He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on this occasion.

ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space field, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, ISpA will help make India self-sufficient, technologically advanced and a leading player in space, PMO said.

ISpA is represented by leading national and global companies with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members are Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India, the PMO noted.

