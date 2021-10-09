Donald Trump said “everyone wanted the vaccine” when he was president





Bethany Dawson October 9, 2021, 2:31 PM

President Donald Trump discusses the potential impact of Hurricane Michael during a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty Images

One in three Americans over 18 is still unvaccinated, and Donald Trump says it’s because of Biden.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president said that “everyone wanted the vaccine” under his government.

But now, he argues, Biden is the reason for low vaccine uptake, although Republicans (compared to Democrats and Independents) are most likely to say they’ll never get the vaccine, data shows. Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

Biden has repeatedly encouraged wider adoption of the vaccine.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on his Oct. 7 talk show, former President Trump said when he was in office: “Nobody said ‘oh, damn I don’t want to take it “. Now they say that. And it’s because they don’t trust the Biden administration. I don’t see any other reason.

“When I was there, everyone wanted it and we were doing really well. Well, the military has done a fantastic job.

Trump has previously said he’s pro-vaccine and got the shot himself, but his supporters also booed when noting this fact, as Insider’s Joshua Zitser reported in August.

During his tenure, Trump asked whether drinking or injecting himself with bleach would wipe out COVID-19 and said the coronavirus “isn’t a big deal” in March 2020.

A Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) study found that most of the misinformation about COVID-19 online, including anti-vaccine messages, came from just 12 accounts.

The CDC continues to say that the vaccines are safe to use.

About the Author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com.au/trump-claims-vaccine-was-popular-when-he-was-president-fox-news-hannity-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos