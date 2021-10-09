



Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised panicked Chinese reunification with Taiwan. According to Xi Jinping, the biggest obstacle to reunification are the people who support the independence movement in Taiwan. inform CNN. Those who forget their traditions and betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will not succeed, the Chinese president said in a speech on the 110th anniversary of the start of the Chinese revolution of 1911. Former imperial dynasty. The Chinese leader’s speech was much less harsh on Taiwan than the statements made on July 1, the day of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, in which he signed up but will completely crush all supporters of China’s independence. Taiwan. This time, Xi Jinping said he wanted a panic reunification under the two countries’ policy, similar to that used in Hong Kong. Xi also viewed Taiwan as an internal Chinese problem, and Beijing does not accept any interference in its internal affairs. The task of fully reuniting China must be done and will certainly be done, the Chinese leader said. These statements come against a backdrop of growing military tensions between the two countries. China recently sent no less than 52 military jets to the Taiwan air defense zone, the third such raid in just a few days. The complicated situation in Taiwan is the legacy of the Chinese Civil War (1927-1949), which ended after World War II with the victory of communities in mainland China and the refuge of the Chinese Nationalist Party, Kuomintang, on the island of Taiwan. China regards the Republic of China as part of its territory and within the framework of its policies. A China refuses to have diplomatic relations with any country that recognizes the Taiwanese government as separate or as the legitimate government of China. Beijing sees Taiwan’s declaration of independence as a red line and has threatened war if it happens. Mainland China and the island of Taiwan are governed separately after the end of the civil war that led to the establishment of communism in mainland China in 1949. Since then, China has regarded the democratically self-governing island as part of his territory. The island’s more than 23 million people, who have only been recognized as an independent state by a small group of countries, live under the constant threat of invasion by China. Publisher: ML

