Prime Minister Modi set to voice grief in parliament over farmers’ deaths during protests: Rakesh Tikait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to express his sorrow in parliament for once over the deaths of around 750 farmers during months of protest against Delhi’s border agricultural law, Union leader Bhartiya Kisan said on Saturday ( BKU), Rakesh Tikait.

He criticized the BJP-run center on the issue of the minimum support price (MSP) and alleged that the government’s assurance that the system would continue is “only on paper” and that farmers actually want it.

Participating in a discussion titled “Seeds of Wrath: Fears and Facts: How to Cope with the Farm Crisis?”

During the conclave, Tikait said: “Farmers are protesting to get an appropriate purchase price for their crops. The government claims the MSP has been there, is there and will stay, but the farmers actually want it and not just on paper. “

“The farmers’ protest has entered the eleventh month. The government and the prime minister should for once speak to parliament about the 750 farmers who lost their lives in the protest,” he said.

The prime minister is expected to express his sorrow over the loss of farmers’ lives, said Tikait, who has led hundreds of BKU members and protesters in Ghazipur, on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since November 2020.

However, Agarwal said Prime Minister Modi still talks about farmers and has spoken to Parliament about them.

“The protest has entered its eleventh month, but there has always been confusion about it. There could be some misunderstandings about the laws, but these have been debated on various platforms. reached the Supreme Court, ”said MP Lok Sabha. Meerut said.

“I just want to know one point in the laws that they oppose. It (the protest) therefore does not appear to me to be motivated by the interests of farmers but by a political agenda or political ambitions. The protest may be linked to certain political parties. “said Agarwal.

All the discussions on the laws have taken place and Narendra Modi’s government is sensitive to the farming community with a proven track record since 2014, he added.

When asked that the MSP was not a legal guarantee under previous governments, Tikait replied that this is why these parties are not in power now.

“In 2011, a finance committee was set up with Narendra Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, as president. He recommended to the Center that a law be enacted guaranteeing the MSP,” said the leader of the BKU.

“Today, Modi is betraying the country for something he recommended,” he said.

Agarwal, the head of the UP West BJP, referred to Rakesh Tikait’s father, Mahendra Tikait, to highlight the plight of farmers and claimed the new laws had freed them from mandis, allowing them to sell. their crops anywhere.

Tikait, however, insisted that Agarwal could define “anywhere”.

Hundreds of farmers have been camped at the Delhi borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020 with a demand that the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment) and protection) on Price Assurance and The Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 are rescinded and a new law is passed for the MSP for crops.

The protests are led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization for farmers’ unions.

The Center, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogues with farmers, maintained that the new laws are favorable to farmers.

