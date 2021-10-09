Son-in-law Garland’s company recommends article calling on Trump fans to white supremacy





The left-wing education company co-founded by Merrick Garlands’ son-in-law hosted a teacher training session focused on systemic racism, “recommending an article referring to attendees at the Trump rally as examples of Ku Klux-like white supremacy Klan. .

Panorama Education, co-founded by Xan Tanner, who is the group’s chairman, says it has made its way into thousands of schools across the United States, selling race-based surveys for students and teachers and providing training on systemic racism and oppression, white supremacy, unconscious or implied biases, and intersectionality, all under the rubric of “Socio-Emotional Learning.” The company is making it clear that SEL is just a vehicle to achieve its equity goals.

A 2021 workshop by Panorama is titled SEL as Social Justice: Dismantling White Supremacy Within Systems and Self and includes a slide that highlights a 2020 article titled How White Supremacy Lives in Our Schools. The article was written by Altagracia Montilla, a self-proclaimed freedom dreamer, facilitator and strategist engaged in dismantling oppressive systems who says she helps build anti-racist workspaces, and the article trashed supporters of the former President Donald Trump.

The increase in images of overt white supremacy in the media is fueling confusion about white supremacy, the article began. While the Ku Klux Klan and MAGAs at half-empty Trump rallies (not mutually exclusive groups) are in fact examples of white supremacy, they are not the only examples.

The article said that murderous police officers were another symbol of white supremacy, and continued: Most white supremacy is much more insidious: the pipeline from school to prison, redlining, the gap of opportunity and the suppression of voters. White supremacy is everywhere, relevant and pervasive, woven into the fabric of our society and reflected in every institution and organization in the United States, including schools.

The article states that one of the purposes of the list of characteristics of white supremacist culture in schools is to highlight how schools consciously or unconsciously use these characteristics as norms, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, to open the door to other cultural norms and standards. Examples of white supremacy in schools included perfectionism, worship of the written word, paternalism, defense, and the right to comfort.

Article by Altagracia Montilla for Medium (shared and promoted by Panorama)

https://medium.com/@altagraciamontilla/how-white-supremacy-lives-in-our-schools-e541c5b3355

The article went even further.

The reality is that while schools may say they are invested in diversity and equity, they actually only celebrate students who adapt or conform to cultural norms rooted in white supremacy, concludes the article. Naming and identifying characteristics of white supremacist culture in schools so that we move from accepting these characteristics as norms to recognizing them as destructive is the first step in working to build schools that value all students. .

A Washington Examiner has detailed ideas put forward by Panorama and some of its links to left-wing ideological groups, and the Education Society offers advice and instruction on how advocates and activists can push lawmakers to embracing SEL in their schools and how school districts can use tax dollars to pay Panorama for its services.

This week’s Garlands memo warned of a worrying spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against schools and said the DOJ will “deter these threats, identify them when they occur and prosecute them. if applicable. threats or acts of violence against school officials came just days after the National School Board Association compared such attacks to a form of domestic terrorism. “

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment on whether Garland had a conflict of interest because of his role as a son-in-law.

Elizabeth Breese, vice president of marketing at Panorama, told the Washington Examiner that the company “is not affiliated with any particular academic philosophy, including Critical Race Theory. She also asserted that the only relationship between Panorama Education and Attorney General Merrick Garland is co-founder Xan Tanner is the son-in-law of AG Garlands.

Original author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original location: Son-in-law Garland’s company recommends article calling on Trump fans to white supremacy

