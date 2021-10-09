Jokowi signs presidential decree, construction of fast train uses state budget





The cost of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train has dropped from 86 trillion rupees to 122 trillion rupees. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No 93/2021 regarding appeals to Presidential Decree No 107/2015 regarding the acceleration of the implementation of infrastructure and rapid train facilities between Jakarta and Bandung. President Jokowi also appointed the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, to head the committee that manages the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train. “With this presidential regulation, a high-speed rail committee between Jakarta and Bandung was formed, headed by the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, and composed of the minister of finance, the minister of public enterprises and the minister of Transports., Hereinafter referred to as the committee ”, stated article 3A of the presidential regulations, which was signed by Jokowi on October 6, 2021, quoted Republic in Jakarta, Saturday (9/10). In Presidential Regulation number 107 of 2015, the funding High speed train Jakarta-Bandung prohibited from using the state budget (APBN). Jokowi now authorizes the financing of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train from the state budget. Funding can also be done by issuing bonds or loans from a consortium of public enterprises (BUMN). “The other financing referred to in paragraph (1) letter c may take the form of financing from the APBD within the framework of maintaining the sustainability of the implementation of the national strategic project, taking into account the fiscal capacity and sustainability ”, states Article 4 (2). In the presidential regulations, it is explained that the financing of the APBN for the high-speed train Jakarta-Bandung is in the form of a state capital participation in the management of the BUMN consortium and / or guaranteeing the obligations of the head of the BUMN consortium, or the participation of public capital in the management of the BUMN consortium. President Jokowi when revolutionary The construction of the Jakarta-Bandung Bullet Train at Maswati Plantation, Cikalong Wetan District, West Bandung Regency, West Java on January 21, 2016, highlighted that the construction of infrastructure and facilities for the Bullet Train Jakarta-Bandung speed The train does not use the state budget and is without government guarantees. He said the state budget will focus on developing infrastructure outside of Java. The budget will be used for infrastructure development outside Java, both toll roads in Sumatra and trains from Makassar to Manado. “Do not let Java be centered, but centered on Indonesia. This is what we are building,” Jokowi said on the official website of the Ministry of Transport. During a hearing with RPD Commission VI in Senayan, central Jakarta, on September 1, 2021, PT KAI’s finance and risk management director, Salusra Wijaya, revealed that the initial budget for the project was about 6.07 billion US dollars or about Rp. 86.52 trillion. However, after being reviewed by a consultant in November 2020, the estimated cost rose to 8.6 billion US dollars, or about 122.580 billion rupees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r0p8h4484/jokowi-teken-perpres-pembangunan-kereta-cepat-pakai-apbn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos