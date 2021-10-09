Boris Johnson calls out former Tesco boss as senior Tories start buying panic

Boris Johnson turned to the appointment of a Tesco chief executive as a supply chain advisor to both address the immediate crisis facing a number of UK industries and prevent future chaos .

It comes amid claims reported by the Financial Times and Mail Online that several senior Tory officials have been spotted as “panic buys” – and as it has been revealed that around one in six adults in Britain do not been unable to purchase essential food items in the past fortnight. .

Industry executives warned last week that there would be gaps on supermarket shelves this Christmas, with Rishi Sunak saying he couldn’t wave a magic wand to make the chain’s problems go away. supply.

Now Sir Dave Lewis, who resigned from Tesco in September last year after changing fortunes following his major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay.

Some 17% of adults said they were unable to purchase such products because they were not available, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Almost a quarter (23%) said the same for non-essential food items.

Mr Johnson said: There are currently global supply issues that we are working with industry to mitigate and Dave brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue to protect our businesses and supply chains.

Number 10 said Sir Dave would work on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes to UK supply chains for goods, and work with government officials to quickly resolve acute short-term issues. .

A statement said this would include both identifying the causes of current blockages and anticipating potential future blockages, and advising on resolutions either through direct government action or through industry with government support.

Sir Dave, who will be based in the Cabinet Office and has been appointed until the end of the year, will also co-chair a new Supply Chain Advisory Group and the new Industry Working Group.

He starts in the role on Monday.

No 10 said: Businesses have faced a series of challenges in recent months as they recover from the global pandemic that has impacted supply chains in Europe and around the world.

The government moved quickly to introduce a series of measures to alleviate pressure on vital supply chains, including streamlining the testing process for heavy truck drivers, creating introductory skills courses to train operators, truck drivers, as well as introducing short-term visas for fuel drivers, food transport drivers and poultry workers to alleviate the pressures facing these supply chains.

Earlier, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News he was right at the end of the situation with fuel supply pressures.

He said in most parts of the country the problems were over and London and the South East were the only two areas where problems persisted.

He added that around 3,500 people have applied for provisional heavy truck licenses over the past week.

Meanwhile, footballer Marcus Rashford has said some of the food banks he works with are experiencing shortages.

He told BBC Breakfast: They are having a hard time doing what they love to do because there is a food shortage and of course that is something that needs to be addressed, and quickly too, because you know the people are out there and they need the meals and especially in the winter.

The ONS analyzed the responses of 3,326 adults between September 22 and October 3 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle survey.

He asked about people’s experiences with scarcity over the past two weeks.

Overall, 57% said everything they needed was available for purchase.

One in seven (15%) could not afford fuel.

Six in 10 respondents said their food shopping experience was different from normal. 43% said there was less variety and 14% had to go to more stores to get what they needed.

A fifth said the items they needed were not available but could find a replacement, and another fifth said they could not find a replacement.

Adults also reported waiting longer for prescriptions (13%) or having to go to more pharmacies to find what they needed (4%).

It comes as around 200 military personnel, half of whom are drivers, are deployed for the first time on the roads to help deliver gasoline to the forecourt.

About 22% of service stations in London and the South East still have no fuel, according to Petrol Retailers Association executive director Gordon Balmer.

And despite ministers insisting that the situation at the pump, which has seen panic queues and shopping, is easing, Operation Escalin was launched on Monday.

Members of the armed forces arrived at the Buncefield oil depot in Hemel Hempstead to help deliver fuel to petrol stations, with soldiers, in uniform and wearing face masks, spotted walking near the gates of the Hertfordshire oil storage terminal .

But Downing Street has said how quickly the crisis eases will depend on demand.

A number of industries are experiencing labor shortages, particularly in meat processing.

And it sparked warnings that Christmas favorites such as pigs in blankets may not be available to shoppers this year.

During a visit to a Network Rail site in Manchester with Mr Sunak on Monday, the Prime Minister said supply chain problems were a function of the global economy, in particular the UK economy, which was recovering life after Covid.

There is a shortage of truck drivers around the world, from Poland to the United States, and even in China, they are short of truck drivers, he said.

And he added: I think what we were seeing is the recovery of the economy.

We now have the fastest growing economy in the G7 and I think we have a much lower than expected unemployment rate, you have been creating jobs all the time.

What we want to see are high paying, highly skilled jobs and I think companies are doing a fantastic job investing in learning, in skills, and that is the way forward for the UK.

In areas like the trucking industry, the right thing to do is make work more attractive, invest in truck stops and also invest in higher wages.

However, No.10 said there was no deadline for the end of the transition to the high-wage, high-skill economy promised by the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: This is not something we would have a firm deadline for, given that it will cover a number of different sectors.

Obviously the right thing to do is support sectors when needed, to help make that transition like you see us doing with things like truck drivers now, and other sectors like poultry, for example.

Earlier, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4s Today: We were seeing supply disruptions, not just here but in many different places, and there are things we can try to mitigate. , and we are.

But we cannot wave a magic wand. There is nothing I can do about an Asian country’s decision to close a port due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Pig farmers protested outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday as industry leaders requested a Covid recovery visa to allow companies to recruit outside the UK.

Meanwhile, Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said he was surprised Mr Johnson did not appear to be aware of the issues facing pig farmers when questioned on Sunday at the ‘Andrew Marr show on the BBC.

Mr Allen told Sky News Christmas turkeys are likely to come from the mainland this year due to labor shortages in Britain following Brexit, and added that some foods, such as pigs in blankets, may not be available.

Were not saying there would be no food on the table at Christmas, but struggling to put together the party food, the pigs in blankets, the gammon fillet, he said.

However, the president of Morrisons supermarket said the concerns were slightly overblown.

Andy Higginson told BBC Radio 4s Today: There are logistical issues right now and these are well publicized and slightly exaggerated.

Supply chains in the UK are incredibly efficient and I’m sure we’ll be able to deliver a great Christmas to customers as we go.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly refused to rule out shortages in the wider economy in the run-up to Christmas.

In addition to an estimated deficit of 100,000 heavy truck drivers, companies, from meat producers to retailers, have warned of empty shelves if shortages are not addressed.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that the country is going through a period of post-Brexit adjustment, which has cut off the EU’s labor supply.

But he insisted that he is not ready to resolve the situation by pulling the big marked lever of uncontrolled immigration to let in more foreign workers.

He said companies should make sure their employees are paid decently if they want to have more staff.

