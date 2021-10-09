Opposition Pak calls for snap elections, says people want to get rid of government led by Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: October 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 9 (NNA): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday called for early elections in the country and said the people wanted to get rid of the government led by Imran Khan amid rising inflation and economic crisis in the country, according to local media The demand was presented by PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as they addressed a press conference following ‘a meeting at the latter’s residence, Geo News reported. Shahbaz said the country’s political developments were discussed in detail during the meeting. He added that issues related to PDM, skyrocketing inflation, increased electricity, flour prices and dengue – which is wreaking havoc in the country – have also taken their toll. the subject of discussion, Geo News reported. The opposition leader in the National Assembly said all political parties and the masses demand free and fair elections in the country, which is “the only way to move Pakistan forward,” the Pakistani publication said.

“It is not an easy path; we will have to devote all our energies to it, work, day and night, and only then can we bring the country back to the state it was in 2018 – after that. , we can take the country back to progress, “Geo News quoted Sharif. He further added that for this,” we must hold free and fair elections. “Further, Fazl said that a public rally” historic “would be held in Faisalabad on October 16 and a large rally would be held in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31. Prior to that, JUI-F announced that it would hold the Mufti Mehmood conference on October 14, the publication said. “People want to get rid of the government that has been imposed on them, and to solve this problem, they need to organize elections as soon as possible,” said the head of the PDM, adding: “The institutions have been ruined. , and a poor person cannot afford to put food on the table due to rising inflation, Geo News reported. Meanwhile, Shahbaz also said that if the PDM leader called for a long march against the government, he and his party would support him. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-opposition-calls-for-early-elections-says-people-want-to-get-rid-of-imran-khan-led-govt20211009224746

