For Chinese Xi Jinping, attacking Taiwan is a question of identity, that’s what makes him so dangerous

China’s future does not depend on Taiwan, it is already on its way to becoming the world’s largest economy and its military might already makes it a formidable regional power.

Some 700 million people have been lifted out of poverty in China over the past four decades. The nation’s eyes are on the west, extending its economic influence across Central Asia to the Middle East and Africa. The enormous Belt and Road investment and infrastructure project promises to be a 21st century Silk Road.

China’s close relations with Pakistan have enabled it to control the port of Gwadar, the gateway to the Persian Gulf. Its Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes all the states of Central Asia.

China’s westward expansion strategy aims to secure the supply of energy resources to the Middle East. For China, Westward Expansion seeks to gain a vital advantage over the United States.

As Diplomat Magazine pointed out, “From Central Asia to the Middle East, no country comes within the direct US sphere of influence or poses a potential threat to China.”

So if the West promises wealth and power, why does Xi Jinping seem so obsessed with controlling Taiwan at the risk of a war that could shatter everything China has built?

However, Xi multiplies the threats and intimidations. Last week, China sent a record number of fighter jets to publicize Taiwan in a mock attack.

Earlier in the week, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told China Tonight on ABC that Taiwan felt threatened and was preparing for war.

Taiwan: The symbol of the Xi presidency?

Is this a battle that China needs? In many ways, he’s already won. Very few countries in the world recognize Taiwan; the island is excluded from international organizations.

Taiwan needs China more than China needs Taiwan. It is Taiwan’s biggest trading partner. China’s military might clearly exceeds that of Taiwan.

Yet Xi made it clear that he would risk war to unify Taiwan with the mainland. He set the date of the 100th anniversary of the Communist revolution in China in 2049 to complete the unification project.

But the man who has already changed the Chinese constitution to become “president for life” is unlikely to wait another three decades. Some close observers believe he could take a step forward in the next five years.

It is as if Taiwan is the symbol of the Xi presidency, its blow to the immortality of the Communist Party. Taiwan is an unfinished business a holdover from Mao’s revolution, when rival nationalists fled across the Taiwan Strait and established the Republic of China, which would become a democratic, “independent” state without having to formally declare it. .

When Xi speaks of “reunification”, it must be remembered that the Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan.

But it exerts a powerful hold on Chinese identity. Taiwan is part of the “hundred years of humiliation” of the mid-19th century opium wars with Great Britain, the fall of the Qing Empire in the early 20th century, and the colonization of China by foreign powers.

Taiwan was occupied by Japan during the Sino-Japanese War in 1895 and was not abandoned until after World War II. As pointed out by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Taiwan is a “lingering symbol of China’s victimization.”

Taiwan is strategically important. The island was called an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” when the United States maintained military bases there. During the Cold War, Taiwan was at the heart of the United States’ efforts to contain communism.

Beijing remains concerned about being surrounded by foreign powers.

But the United States and China have long maintained a difficult status quo around “one China”, albeit interpreted differently on either side of the Taiwan Strait.

Why the Taiwan question is resurfacing

Ever since Chairman Nixon met Chairman Mao in 1972, initiating a rapprochement with Cold War rivals, the Sino-US commitment to a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question has remained at the forefront.

The language has changed over time and there have been times when it hit a flash point more recently in 1996 when China carried out missile tests towards Taiwan causing panic. The United States gathered its forces in the Taiwan Strait in what was the largest display of American military might since the Vietnam War.

What happened in 1996 is crucial to understanding why the Taiwan question is resurfacing.

Xi believes China’s moment is approaching and the United States is now a diminished power. ( Reuters: Jason Lee

War was avoided 25 years ago and a new balance has been found. Countries in the region, including Australia, reaffirmed their commitment to a one-China policy.

But seeds of suspicion and resentment have been sown. China had to acquiesce in US military might. Chinese pride was hurt and it has since stepped up its military build-up.

He focused on building a defense force capable of neutralizing US naval power and fighting and winning a regional war. Leading US military figures have already suggested that China has changed the military status quo.

The United States is now strengthening its alliances, including with Australia, in response to China’s growing strength and growing confidence.

There is a lot of talk about Xi Jinping’s threat to use force against Taiwan. But this is nothing new. In 1996, then Chinese President Jiang Zemin refused to renounce the threat of force, despite pledging to work for peaceful reunification.

In 1996, a young Xi Jinping was an aspiring leader of the Communist Party, deputy secretary of Fujian Province. Fujian faces Taiwan, from where hundreds of medium-range missiles are aimed directly across the strait.

Xi remembers the deadlock of 1996 vividly. He keeps telling his people that China will no longer be humiliated.

Xi believes China’s moment is approaching and the United States is now a diminished power.

Attacking Taiwan is not strategic, it does not make sense, and it is not even necessary. It’s emotional and it’s a question of identity. These things often don’t make sense and that’s what makes them so dangerous.

