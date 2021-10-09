Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates everyone who makes India’s vaccination campaign a success





PM Modi wrote that this is just one example of the monumental effort made by each stakeholder. (To file) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign and praised those who are making India’s vaccination campaign a success. Responding to a tweet from Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister wrote: “This is just one example of the monumental effort made by every stakeholder to ensure that our citizens get vaccinated. person who made India’s vaccination campaign a success. “ This is just one example of the monumental effort made by each actor to ensure that our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Congratulations to everyone who made the vaccination campaign in India a success. https://t.co/5L4yh0JNoR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021 Earlier today, Mr Mandaviya tweeted a video depicting the hard work of healthcare workers going to risky areas to get people vaccinated. “The largest and fastest vaccination campaign in the world is progressing successfully today thanks to the hard work of these health workers who will vaccinate even in inaccessible areas at great risk. Their contribution to securing the country will always be remembered, ”Mandaviya tweeted. Union Health Minister Mandaviya interacted with senior secretaries and mission directors (national health mission) from all major states earlier today and reviewed the progress of the COVID- vaccination 19 there. According to the press release from the Union Health Ministry, during the meeting, Mr Mandaviya stressed that the immediate step in India’s COVID-19 vaccination journey is the completion of the administration of 100 crore doses. India has so far administered 94 crore vaccine doses. The states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab , Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal attended the meeting. .

