DPR members surprised when government suddenly proposes 2024 election calendar





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – House of Representatives (DPR) Commission II National Mandate Party (PAN) politician Guspardi Gaus admitted to being surprised when the government suddenly proposed a timeline for the 2024 general election to be held on 15 May 2024. Election 2024. “I hope that before it is presented to the public, the government can invite factions or party leaders to harmonize the timing,” Guspardi said in an online discussion, Saturday, October 9, 2021. The government’s proposal was conveyed by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md on September 27, 2021 to the media. Guspardi said the RPD has yet to agree on a specific timeline for the 2020 general election. However, on September 6, the General Election Commission (KPU) had suggested that elections be held on February 21, 2024. This proposal has been repeatedly discussed and discussed, although it has not yet been accepted. The DPR even asked the KPU to do a full planning simulation and rigid election steps if it is to be held on February 21. Guspardi said the government’s plan was not just a suggestion. However, the results of the meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) direct. He felt that for such a crucial proposal, the government should have submitted it to the DPR before it was made public. “As something crucial will cause questionable and the division of opinions in Commission II, which has 9 factions, ”said Guspardi. He also called on his concerns to come true. There are a lot of pros and cons in discussing the 2024 general election calendar in Internal Commission II. It is known that during a consignment meeting in Bogor, West Java on October 2, 2021, the DPR was unable to decide on the exact date of the event. Election 2024. Even the meeting to determine the date of the 2024 general election on October 6 did not find common ground. Read also : Five contributions from Commission II of the House of Representatives if the 2024 elections take place on May 15

