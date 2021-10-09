Pakistani President Says Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion Shows The Beauty And Reality Of The Country





Pakistani President Arif Alvi said the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai represents the beauty and reality of the nation.

He arrived in the Emirates on Saturday for a two-day visit to unveil the pavilion and meet with UAE leaders and dignitaries.

Alvi met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president and ruler of Dubai, at the Expo site, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Later that evening, a large crowd gathered in front of the pavilion to see Mr. Alvi, who briefly addressed the media after a tour of the structure.

People visit the Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo

It’s better than I expected. Previously it was only about showing photos from other countries, but now it’s an immersive experience, with screenings and arts and crafts. Many artists participated, said Mr. Alvi.

It showed the beauty and the reality of Pakistan and this is what the country needs right now. The pavilion shows the history of Pakistan, where 7,000 years ago a city was built with a water supply.

To show that here, how civilization was built and the stories of the people of the time, the handcrafted craftsmanship, is truly impressive. It shows that the artists have worked very hard.

Thousands of people have already visited the pavilion, which covers 3,251 square meters in the Opportunity District.

The theme of the Hidden Treasure pavilion is intended to boost tourism, trade and investment in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has placed emphasis on increasing tourism, in the hope that it will become a major contributor to the Pakistani economy.

We hope people visit Pakistan. People who have not been to our country would be very happy to see what the lodge has to offer, Mr Alvi said.

The pavilion shows love and hard work. It projects the passion of artists for their country. We are already very proud of Pakistan, but to see our beauty exhibited in another country is really great.

Thousands of colored glass units make up the facade of the pavilion and help draw visitors inside.

One of the main highlights is the “Inner Journey” which shows the archaeological treasures, crafts, natural resources, sights, food, culture, music and art of Pakistan.

A virtual experience will show visitors the craft traditions, landscapes and culture of Pakistan.

An immersive show illustrates the South Asian country’s goal of planting one billion trees by 2023, a project Khan is following closely.

Folk dancers also draw large crowds outside the pavilion each evening. Over the next few weeks, dancers from Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s four provinces, will perform.

Artists from other parts of Pakistan will later perform folk dances from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit and Kashmir.

