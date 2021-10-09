Unsyiah speaker Saiful Mahdi receives amnesty from Jokowi, wife: proof of state presence





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) posted amnesty for a speaker at Syiah Kuala University (Unsyiah) Banda Aceh, Saiful Mahdi and has been approved by the DPR. Saiful Mahdi’s wife Dian Rubiaty believes the amnesty for her husband is proof that the state is there when the truth is silenced. “When we go through a judicial process where we are faced with a power structure and we feel powerless, it feels like the country is far away. So for us this amnesty is proof that the state is there when we feel that justice does not exist and the truth is silenced, “Dian told reporters on Saturday (10/9/2021). Dian hopes that the amnesty will not only be granted to her husband, but also to victims in the same case as Saiful Mahdi.

He considered that granting amnesty to the case that had caught her husband in the trap was extraordinary progress. “This is a huge step forward, I don’t want to be happy on my own. I know the tears when my husband is in jail. So I can imagine that it is not easy for anyone in our position. So we hope that this amnesty is not just ours, This amnesty belongs to all the victims. If this amnesty can wipe away the tears of me and the children, then this amnesty must be able to wipe the tears of all the other victims, ”he said. he declares. “It seems unfair that only Saiful Mahdi can be released. So all the same cases, all the same victims must feel the same freedom,” he continued. Dian said similar cases with her husband were not enough to revise the Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE) law. According to him, law enforcement and the public must be made aware of the changes in the way of communicating, which is currently done mainly through social media. “This is of course not only by revising the ITE law, but also by law enforcement measures, by educating the people. So this is not possible for some, so this is our hard work. for Indonesia. Everyone must be ready to change, the law must really see, learn to see progress. Now that our lives have changed, all traditional conversation spaces have now moved to social media, “he said. -he declares. “So when they respond and so on, law enforcement has to really see and be open and can no longer just rely on paper, but also has to look at various other social aspects when dealing and wanting to leave, prioritizing restorative justice, etc. must be mutual cooperation to resolve, “he explained. Read more on the next page.

