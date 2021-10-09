Boris Johnson prepares grim mid-winter election for Labor on the wrong foot





Exclusive: PM fixed November or December 2023 as the next date for UK to be sent to the polls Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is planning a grim general election in the middle of winter in an attempt to thwart Labor, according to a Cabinet source. The Prime Minister has fixed in pencil November or December 2023 as the next date for the United Kingdom to be sent to the polls. He believes it will give him the best chance of repeating his December 2019 success, which saw Labors’ red wall crumble and gave Mr Johnson an overwhelming 80-majority. Elections are usually held during the summer months, as dark nights and inclement weather interfere with campaigning and declining turnout on Election Day. But the source said: Labor is struggling to get their people out more than us, which gives us an advantage. And we think people will start to see the results of the MP upgrade program with roads and houses being built in the Midlands and the North.















Picture: REUTERS)





Mr Johnson has until May 2, 2024 to call a general election, but he is keen not to go to the wire. And the planned repeal of the Fixed-Term Parliament Act means that the date of an election will now be in the prime minister's gift again. Fixed five-year parliamentary terms were only introduced in 2011 so that former Prime Minister David Cameron could prove to Liberal Democrats that he would not be congratulating themselves on their coalition government deal.







But when Mr Cameron won an absolute majority in 2015, Tory and Labor MPs agreed that the fixed-term legislation should go. Mr Johnson will make a final decision on exactly when to run for a second term after the local elections in May 2023. Winter general elections were not uncommon in the past. The December elections were held in 1910, 1918 and 1923. And Britain went to the polls in November in 1922 and 1935. Conservative President Oliver Dowden said: The Prime Minister told me to make sure the Conservative Party machine is ready to run an election whenever it comes up.

