



Senator Susan Collins has said Congress can and should enforce subpoenas for the January 6 resurrection.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA After co-authoring President Joe Biden’s Havana Law on Friday afternoon, Senator Susan Collins spoke with the NEWS CENTER Maine about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the subpoenas in the January 6 resurrection, debt ceiling battles and the million dollar multi-ad to help Maine domestic violence survivors.

Trump has asked several high-level advisers to defy subpoenas from the House special committee examining the January 6 insurgency, but the White House is blocking Trump’s efforts to withhold documents. An attorney for Steve Bannon has said Bannon will not comply, but three other people have started to cooperate according to congressional sources.

But the lawyer also said Bannon is prepared to comply with court directions when and if they rule on the matter. Failure to obey could result in charges of criminal contempt.

Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine that Congress can and should enforce subpoenas.

“I think it’s important if you’re going to issue subpoenas that you go to court and see if the executive privilege claims are legitimate or not. In some cases, they can be. But frankly, it is. an argument for having an outside commission which is what I advocated, ”Mills said.

An effort to create an external, non-partisan panel based on the 9-11 commission failed by two votes in the Senate.

Current President Biden on Friday signed a law to provide financial assistance to CIA and State Department personnel suffering from what is known as “Havana Syndrome.” Symptoms include headaches, nausea, and cognitive impairment, and are apparently related to an attack from some sort of direct energy device.

Biden said today that the United States is still trying to determine who is responsible. Collins co-wrote the legislation and said people with Havana Syndrome should have been treated the same way we treat a soldier who suffered a head injury on the battlefield.

“More than 200 civil servants stationed around the world now have Havana Syndrome, and they have had to fight bureaucracy to get medical treatment for the head injuries that many have suffered. This bill will ensure that care. “

The bill received unanimous approval from both the House and the Senate.

#BREAKING: The HAVANA Act that I drafted to support American personnel who suffered brain damage likely due to directed energy attacks is now law. This legislation will provide victims of Havana Syndrome with the support they deserve.

– Senator Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 8, 2021

Collins and Senator Angus King also announced Friday that 14 organizations in Maine have received more than $ 8,000,000 to support rape centers and help victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Funding was provided through the Office of Violence Against Women, an agency of the US Department of Justice.

We all have a responsibility to ensure that survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault receive the resources they need for their safety and well-being, Collins and King said in a joint statement. This significant investment will provide better access to necessary services for victims, help strengthen our states’ response to these crimes, and allow organizations in Maine to continue to protect vulnerable members of their communities.

Watch NEWS CENTER Maine’s full interview with Collins below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/politics/maine-politics/sen-susan-collins-co-authors-havana-act-talks-trumps-efforts-to-defy-jan-6-subpoenas/97-627012f1-9fcc-4899-bacc-5ce7be3a17aa

