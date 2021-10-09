Esports President Cup 2021 can boost sports tourism: KSP





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 2021 President’s Esports Cup (EPP) is a boost to reopen tourism as it has the potential to encourage sports tourism, said Presidential Staff Chief (KSP) Moeldoko. He made the statement during the PPE 2021 kickoff on Saturday, as quoted in a press release from the Presidential Personnel Office that ANTARA received here on Saturday. “It’s incredible potential. Esports can spur sports tourism, and it’s great for Indonesian tourism,” Moeldoko said. According to him, the development of sports tourism is currently the priority of the government and it is working on many sporting events. This is an effort to restore the tourism sector of the country which has been affected by the pandemic, he added. Moeldoko then invited different levels of society to realize and create an environment that supports the development of the esports industry. Related News: At 13, Rafli Setiawan Is PON’s Youngest Esports Athlete “I invite all parties to collaborate and create synergies to advance the esports industry as the development of tourism ecosystem and creative economy in Indonesia,” he said. . The Esports President Cup 2021 kick-off featured six games: Mobile Legends, e-Football PES 2021, PUBG Mobile, Speed ​​Chess, Free Fire, and the local game Lokapala. The total of the disputed prices amounted to 2 billion rupees. The Esports PPE 2021 Qualifier started at 3:00 PM Western Indonesian Standards Time (WIB) on October 9, 2021. The Grand Final will take place on December 19, 2021. According to KSP data, Indonesia is the largest country in the Asia-Pacific gaming industry market and was ranked 12th globally in 2020. In addition, the Indonesian market was estimated at 14 trillion rupees in 2019, with the gaming industry registering an annual growth rate of over 10%, he said. Based on this potential, President Joko Widodo launched the first PPE tournament in 2019. Related news: Tija’s journey from professional play to refereeing

Related News: Papua PON: Jakarta Wins Gold at PUBG Mobile esports Exhibition

