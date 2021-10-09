People will decide the future of nations: PO





TAKE AND CHOOSE:

Chinese Communist Party Praises Sun Yat-sen and Xinhai Revolution, But Ignores ROC, Mainland Affairs Council Says By Su Yung-yao, Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff Journalists, with the editor

The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent and sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office released the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping () yesterday that Beijing sought the peaceful reunification of Taiwan and China under a one-country, two-system policy with recognition of the so-called 1992 consensus. Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing will not tolerate outside intervention. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters The Xinhai Revolution of 1911, led by Sun Yat-sen (), overthrew the Qing Dynasty and ended imperial rule in China with the formation of the ROC. Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang () said that the Xinhai revolution created the basis for a democratic republic, not an autocracy. Mainstream public opinion in Taiwan clearly rejects the Chinese one-country, two-system model, he added. It is the responsibility of all nations in the region to maintain peace and stability, not only in the Strait, but throughout the region, he said. The Continental Affairs Council said in a statement that the Chinese Communist Party often praised Sun, while ignoring that the Xinhai revolution led to the founding of the ROC, which remains in Taiwan. The day marking the revolution is also celebrated as the National ROC Day, the council said, adding that the establishment of the first republic in Asia was the lifelong work of Sun and many others. Beijing’s policy across the Strait ignores the change in global attitude towards the region and the strong opposition against such a policy by the Taiwanese, the council said. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said in a statement that it has always supported and defended the spirit of the Xinhai Revolution, which is to give people democracy, freedom and justice. If the Chinese Communist Party holds Sun in such high esteem, it should recognize the existence of the ROCs and respect the differences on either side of the Strait and the opinion of the Taiwanese public, he said. If the two sides can seek common ground while respecting their differences, then there is a chance that relations between the two sides will relax, he said. The KMT said it hopes that the universal values ​​enjoyed by Taiwanese democracy, respect for human rights, the rule of law and freedom can be implemented in China. The democratic Taiwan of today can be the free China of tomorrow, he added. The 1992 consensus, a term former Continental Affairs Council chairman Su Chi () admitted to having coined in 2000, refers to a tacit agreement between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Taiwan Strait recognize that there is only one China, each party having their own interpretation of what China means. Additional reports from Shih Hsiao-kuang

