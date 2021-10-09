



The Gonzaga Bulldogs won’t have Mark Few for the team’s opener of the regular season. A few were suspended on Saturday after being arrested by police and charged with impaired driving in September.

Little is suspended until November 13. He will not attend the annual Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel event on Saturday. He will also miss the team’s two exhibition games and its regular-season opener against Dixie State on November 9. A few’s suspension ends on November 13, which means he’ll be available when Gonzaga takes on Texas.

Few people released a statement on Saturday confirming the suspension and apologizing for his actions.

Sporting director Chris Standiford also released a statement claiming he has “complete faith and confidence” in few people to lead the program.

Mark Few arrested in September for drunk driving

Little, who has been with Gonzaga for more than two decades, was arrested in September and charged with impaired driving. Few people reportedly drove erratically, forcing officers to stop. Few of them would have “presented several signs of intoxication”, but refused to undergo field sobriety tests. He would have detonated a .120 during the test. The legal limit for alcohol is 0.08.

Few have released a statement after the incident apologizing for his conduct and saying that he “will never allow such an error in judgment to happen again.”

Mark Few will miss Gonzaga’s regular season opener due to his suspension. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

