Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi will likely visit Kushinagar, Varanasi this month | Lucknow News

In addition to the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials are also expected to visit the state ahead of the publication of the notification of parliamentary elections, said. added sources. LUCKNOW: A few months before the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted his focus to the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.After traveling to Lucknow to attend the Azadi @ 75 New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape conference and exhibition on October 5, the Prime Minister is expected to make two more visits to the state this month.While the prime minister will travel to Kushinagar on October 20 to inaugurate an international airport, he may also visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on October 25.Sources in the government said the MP program was being mapped out, adding that the schedule for the first visit was almost final.Officials say Kushinagar International Airport would give tourism a boost, especially Buddhist tourism, as Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha breathed his last. Several Buddhist temples and guesthouses were built around the main temple, also known as the Mahaparinirvaan Sthal.The first flight to the international airport will likely arrive from Sri Lanka, which has a huge Buddhist population.The first flight will likely carry the president of Sri Lanka, other delegates and Buddhist pilgrims, a senior government official said.During his visit to Kushinagar, the prime minister is likely to lay the foundation stone for a medical school.On October 25, the prime minister is expected to launch a pan-Indian health infrastructure program from Varanasi. Details of the programs were still being finalized.Sources said the MP’s focus on the state would continue even after October, as several projects would be ready for ground breaking or laying of foundations. Some of these projects include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and several medical schools.In addition to the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials are also expected to visit the state ahead of the publication of the notification of parliamentary elections, said. added sources.

