UK’s dependence on European electricity makes it vulnerable to French threats, said Boris Johnson





Dr John Constable, Editor-in-Chief of the Global Warming Policy Forum, said: “Relying on a major expansion of interconnections from Europe to support UK renewables is economically dangerous at best, as the Irish experience shows. , and at worst give the European Union a powerful weapon. “To suggest that local wind power improves our national security is a naïve delusion.” The growth in UK consumption of electricity abroad has coincided with the construction of submarine cables, known as interconnectors, with the mainland in recent years. The most recent, the North Sea Link between Norway and the UK, opened earlier this week. Government plans to build more interconnectors in the coming years will mean the UK could potentially supply up to a third of its peak demand from Europe. Earlier this month, the French Minister for European Affairs threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Britain and Jersey due to the UK’s refusal to grant licenses to French fishermen in the waters of the English Channel. Clément Beaune, a close ally of Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said France was ready to “take action” and warned that the “Channel Islands [and] the UK depend on us for their energy supply ”. The light wind conditions this year have exposed the vulnerability of countries heavily dependent on renewable sources. Yet the UK is working to become even more reliant on renewables over the next decade, and it emerged last week that National Grid was in talks to create an “energy island” of dozens of offshore wind farms. in the North Sea. Earlier this month, Mr Johnson revealed he wants all UK electricity to come from green sources by 2035. However, his plan worries backbench MPs Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative MP for South Thanet, telling the Telegraph: “We have always said on steel for nuclear submarines to maintain strategic national ownership and reserve of that. seem to be doing the same policy with energy, which is just as fundamental. “ A government spokesperson said: “The UK has one of the most reliable energy systems in the world thanks to a diverse mix of nuclear, gas and renewable technologies. We remain convinced that electrical security can be maintained in the world. a wide range of scenarios. “

