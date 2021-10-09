SOP vs KHP Fantasy Prediction: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Best Fantasy Team for T20 National Cup





SOP vs KHP Fantasy Prediction: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa October 10, 2021 (Rawalpindi). Iftekhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan and Aamer Yamin will be the top fantastic picks for this game.

Southern Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan National T20 Cup Championship match. All of Pakistan’s elite players play in this competition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won five of their eight matches, while southern Punjab has won just two of their nine matches. Both teams will miss their Pakistani stars for the ICC T20 World Cup. Agha Salman fought well for southern Punjab, while Yamin and Naseem Shah are their main teller. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iftekhar Ahmed is their all-round star, while Imran Khan and Asif Afridi are their main teller.

Field Report The field should be hitter friendly with assistance from coaches.

Match details:

Time: – 3:30 p.m. IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides: –

Southern Punjab Tayyab Tahir, Zeeshan Ashraf, Agha Salman, Azam Khan, Moinuddin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, Ali Majid, Naseem Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Haris, Aamer Azmat, Musadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Imran, Niaz Khan, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

SOP vs KHP: Key players in the game

** Last season refers to the National T20 Cup 2020 **

The 2 best choices in southern Punjab: –

Aamer Yamin: – Yamin scored 165 points in the tournament, as he scalped six wickets with the ball.

Naseem Shah: – Shah scalped 22 T20 wickets, while he scalped nine wickets in this tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Top 3 Picks: –

Iftekhar Ahmed: – Ahmed scored 232 points at an average of 58.00, as he scalped three wickets in the bowling alley.

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has scored 347 points in the tournament with an average of 49.57, while his S / R is 138.24.

Asif Afridi: Afridi has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament so far, when his saving was 6.03.

SOP vs. KHP Final Fantasy Team: –

WK: Zeeshan Ashraf.

Drummers: Musadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir.

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Iftekhar Ahmed.

Players: Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zia ul Haq.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favorite to win this match.

Main names for the role of captain: –

Iftekhar Ahmed

Main names for the role of Vice-Captain: –

Aamer Yamin and Asif Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for Gaming

All of our selections are based on a thorough and astute analysis of the players participating in the match, a pitch report and a reading of other reasoning. Please incorporate a multitude of factors while creating your own squad with this article serving as a guide for the game and the players.

