How China’s energy crisis will exacerbate global supply challenges

China’s unprecedented energy crisis has begun to threaten the global supply chain in addition to triggering power outages in its northern regions and the closure of factories in the country’s most industrialized provinces, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. These three provinces represent almost a third of the gross domestic product of nations.

The slowdown in the production of export products due to soaring coal prices in China comes at a time when international suppliers are already facing a global chip crisis. Last month, financial services firm Nomura cut its forecast for Chinese growth in 2021 by half a percentage point to 7.7% due to the electricity crisis.

Likewise, Rabobank, also a financial services company, said the energy crisis has started to affect all sectors of the world’s second-largest economy. Some of the most stressed areas are:

Technology: It is probably the most affected sector as China is the biggest maker of gadgets in the world. In recent weeks, Pegatron Corporation, a key Apple partner, has adopted energy-saving measures and ASE Technology Holding, the world’s largest chip conditioner, has suspended production for several days.

Automotive industry : Many global auto manufacturers have their factories in China, and several auto components are produced in the country. Reduced power supply is likely to impact production. In fact, Toyota, which has factories in Tianjin and Guangzhou, said some of its operations have been affected by power shortages.

Food: The country’s food processing units are also struggling due to the current crisis. The processing of soybeans for cooking oil, the operation of essential machinery for dairy products and the operation of cold storage units are also affected due to the energy crisis.

Paper: The electricity crisis could lead to a reduction of 10 to 15% in the production of cardboard boxes and packaging materials, according to Rabobank.

Textile: According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Chinese factories have cut production by up to 40% due to power cuts last week.

What is behind the power cuts in China?

While power outages are not unusual in the country, the problem is particularly severe this year. Rising global demand coupled with President Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans to reduce the use of coal has left several units breathless.

Beijing’s new rules to make the country carbon neutral by 2060 have led to a drop in coal production. And this despite the country’s dependence on coal for more than half of its electricity.

Meanwhile, demand for Chinese products has increased as countries have started to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resume operations. To meet this increased demand, factories in China need a lot more horsepower to increase production.

As a result, the country has reached a stage where it needs to burn more coal to provide constant power to factories, but the new rules do not allow more use of the conventional energy source. In addition, China has banned imports from Australia, the world’s second largest exporter of coal, after a diplomatic standoff.

To add to its woes, the higher costs of thermal coal have depleted the profit margins of power plant operators, forcing them to shut down coal-fired plants.

How is China dealing with the crisis?

In recent years, China has consciously cut spending on its coal-fired power plants, so increasing production now would be a gigantic task.

China already sources coal from Kazakhstan, South Africa and Mozambique and is also likely to buy coal from Indonesia, Russia and Mongolia to ensure its electricity supply. Some experts believe China could ease Australia’s import ban.

In addition, the Chinese government is rationing electricity for electricity-dependent businesses. In Jiangsu Province, streetlights have been turned off to save energy, and in some northern provinces, even traffic lights have been turned off.

Likewise, elevators were stopped in several apartments and citizens were urged to reduce the use of air conditioning. On the other hand, industrial units have been asked to stop production during peak consumption hours.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has called on rail companies to strengthen coal transportation in the country and asked local governments to closely monitor the supply, demand and stocks of coal at power plants.