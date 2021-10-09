India, Denmark sign four deals, focus on ‘green strategic partnership’, India News News





India and Denmark signed four agreements on Saturday and decided to continue their cooperation within the framework of the “Green Strategic Partnership for the Green Transition”. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, said that last year the two countries had taken a historic step to establish a “Green Strategic Partnership” which was a fine example of our wide-ranging approach to the environment. “This partnership is an example of how, through a collective effort and through technology, we can work for green growth while preserving the environment. Today we also reviewed the progress made in this partnership and reiterated our commitment to increase cooperation on climate change ahead, “he said. Watch | Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visits Rashtrapati Bhavan He noted that Denmark had become a member of the International Solar Alliance. He described this as a new dimension of the friendship between India and Denmark. He also said that the two countries have taken the decision today to expand the scope of cooperation, adding new dimensions to it and have launched a new partnership in the field of health. Read also | Extradition of Kim Davy: India, Denmark insist on letting law take its own course “In order to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes in India, we have also decided to cooperate in the field of technologies related to agriculture. In this framework, work will be carried out on technologies of many fields such as food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries, aquaculture, we will also cooperate in areas such as smart management of water resources, “best waste” and water chains. efficient procurement, ”added Modi, adding that a new partnership in the health sector had also been initiated. Prime Minister Modi said he and Frederiksen had held in-depth and useful discussions on many regional and global issues. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Denmark for the support India has received from them in various international forums. Modi also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host the next Indo-Nordic summit and for inviting him to visit Denmark. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for accepting his invitation to visit Denmark, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said he was an inspiration to the rest of the world for setting an ambitious goal of providing drinking water for over a million homes and renewable energy. (With contributions from agencies)

