Kanye West spotted with Trump fixer Michael Cohen

Kanye West may have ditched the MAGA Red Hat, but he still has Donald Trump in mind. Donda’s recording artist was seen in New York on Thursday kaffeeklatsching with Michael Cohen, the expelled lawyer and longtime henchman of the twice-indicted former president, as Page Six reported on Friday. evening.

Cohen is currently under house arrest as he completes the remainder of his three-year prison term. He first reported to FCI Otisville, a New York federal prison, on May 6, 2019, after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate and House Intelligence Committees regarding real estate deals between the ‘Trump Organization and Russia. He was initially put on prison leave in May 2020 as part of a nationwide campaign to relieve prisons during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

To meet, Kanye had to travel to the Cohens Upper East Side neighborhood. The two chatted at one of the area’s upscale Sant Ambroeuse Italian restaurants and desserts. As the surreptitious images show, neither has succumbed to the temptation of tiramisu, priced at $ 9.50, which isn’t outrageous for New York City. Also, depending on the angle, it looks like Cohen had two cups of java while West had none. West was also wearing a coat, despite the weather being fairly good on Thursday.

Page six is ​​vague about the places in Sant Ambroeuse they visited (if you were wondering which ones to frequent or avoid based on your inclinations). I was guessing this was the Loews Regency Hotel outpost given its short distance from the Cohens Apartment on Trump Park Avenue and the fact that the couple only had coffee on the table. Sadly, the comparative images on Yelp are too vague to make a definitive statement.

What were the famous hip-hop star and the convicted felon who signed a settlement agreement with Stormy Daniels talking about? Unfortunately, the spy who spotted them only took pictures.

West, who did not win the election for President of the United States in 2020, remains undecided about a candidacy in 2024.

