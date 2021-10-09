Lebak traders profit from Cimenga palm sugar sales





Lebak (ANTARA) – Cimenga palm sugar made by artisans in Cijaku, Lebak district, Banten province, has the best quality in the world due to the traditional production process, traders said. “The advantage of cimenga palm sugar is that it lasts a long time. It is also very tasty and very sweet,” Awa (45), owner of a Najwa store selling traditional food products in Rangkasbitung, said on Saturday. Lebak district. Demand for Cimenga’s palm sugar during the pandemic was relatively stable because it was of higher quality than sugar from Sobang and Cibeber, he said. He said he sent four toros or 100 units of cimenga palm sugar to Garut in West Java on Saturday. Cimenga palm sugar traders earn an average of 300,000 rupees (about $ 21) per toros, he added. “We can sell 30 toros a day, so the accumulated income is 9 million rupees (US $ 631),” Awa revealed. He said most of his products are shipped in packages to customers outside of the Banten area. There are Tenjo customers in Garut who order palm sugar as a raw material to make dodols, he informed. Currently, Cimenga’s palm sugar production is quite abundant, he said. Every week, artisans send up to 200 toros of palm sugar, he added. Another palm sugar trader from Cimenga, Undang (60), said he supplies 300 toros to Tangerang, Serpong, Jakarta, and earns 90 million rupees per week (about US $ 6,312). Customers are mainly commercial players in the food industry, he said. Some of the sugar goes to the market, he added. So far, the supply of cimenga palm sugar is still limited to meet the demand of captive customers, he said. Related News: Eye on Exports, Sugar Palm Ministry and Agency Seek to Boost Cultivation “We have been selling cimenga palm sugar for decades. It really helps the economy of the family, even the workers (employees),” Undang said. According to the deputy district chief of Lebak Ade Sumardi, currently, palm sugar production is the main source of income for the inhabitants of the region. Indeed, palm plantations or sap trees are a source of raw material for palm sugar, and almost all of them are spread across 28 sub-districts of Lebak district, he explained. The palm sugar industry generates up to billions of rupees in profits every year, he said. In addition, it also employs thousands of workers and is able to improve the well-being of people in remote villages, Sumardi said. Some palm sugar products are even exported, he added. Palm sugar produced in Lebak district is still organic because the palm plantations owned by farmers are not exposed to chemical fertilizers, given their location around mountain and hill areas, Sumardi said. Recently, they exported a ton of Cimenga palm sugar products to South Korea, which was shipped by President Joko Widodo from Jakarta, he added. Related news: Plantation Company prioritizes palm oil, sugar for food independence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/193521/lebak-traders-profit-from-cimenga-palm-sugar-sales The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos