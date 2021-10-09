Boris Johnson faces new clash with judges over Brexit





However, a concession allowing ‘national identity products’ such as sausages to enter Northern Ireland despite EU rules restricting chilled meats from non-EU countries has been rejected by British sources as tackling only a “tiny” part of the problem. In the event that the EU refuses “significant changes” both to remove trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland and eliminate the role of the ECJ, number 10 plans to trigger Article 16 of the protocol in order to unilaterally suspend certain parts of the agreement. However, senior figures believe the government may be required to pass legislation enacting the move creating a potentially major clash with the House of Lords. For years, the Tories were vastly outnumbered by their Labor and Liberal Democrat peers, although Tory figures said the party was now much closer to being able to win Lords votes, in part because of a multitude of appointments under Mr Johnson’s tenure. A high-ranking MP urged Mr Johnson to continue appointing new peers to increase the party’s presence within the Lords. The MP even claimed that Dominic Raab, the Lord Chancellor, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons and Lord President of the Council, could use archaic rights to vote on the Lords if a division were reduced to the blade of a knife. . Conservative whips are more relaxed about the prospects of passing Section 16 legislation in the Commons, where Mr Johnson enjoys an 81 working majority. The Conservatives’ manifesto of 2019 pledged to ‘ensure that businesses and producers in Northern Ireland have unfettered access to the rest of the UK’, which the PM says is threatened by implementation of the protocol. Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, said the Prime Minister agreed with his view that the UK should trigger Article 16 “if the EU does not step up not and does not restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK domestic market “. If Mr Johnson chooses to trigger Article 16 without legislation, he would face a legal challenge similar to the cases mounted by anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller in 2017 and 2019, which could strain his hand. The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the UK’s exit agreement from the EU that covers trade in goods on the island of Ireland. Mr Johnson and Lord Frost have called for changes to the document on the grounds that the “rigid” application of its rules by the EU significantly disrupts business and risks “economic damage” in Northern Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/10/09/boris-johnson-faces-fresh-brexit-clash-judges/

