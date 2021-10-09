China is shrinking its tech giants to size. Should the West learn from this? | John naughton

TIt is the story of two parallel universes. In the West, it is neoliberal capitalism that reigns. In the other, the Chinese universe presides over a different system. In both universes, government concerns about the growing power of giant tech companies have been increasing for some time, but there the similarities end.

In the west, governments and legislatures slept behind the wheel as tech companies sped past on their rapid growth trajectories. But in recent years, democratic institutions have been slow to spring into action, or at least some semblance of activity. Since 2010, for example, Europe has launched more than 36 big tech regulatory investigations, including 10 from the European Commission and 26 from individual European countries. I keep a spreadsheet of these actions, which, in addition to EU lawsuits, currently lists seven major actions by US authorities, three from the UK competition and markets authority and two from the German Federal Office cartels. And it seems that there are about 70 actions in progress worldwide.

The nicest thing that can be said about this flurry of regulatory activity is that it lacks consistency and consistency. In July, for example, two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook filed by some US states and the Federal Trade Commission were summarily dismissed by the judge for what, legally speaking, are elementary school errors, such as failure to provide facts that would support the claim. that Facebook had a monopoly on social networks.

As for consistency, well, one can only wonder what’s going on in the minds of regulators. Like Frédéric Filloux, an informed observer of these things, the dish: Ask any expert, he will tell you that Facebook is the most dangerous actor in the digital world. The business model of social media is based on the divide of society, spreading false information ranging from the stolen election of 2020 to anti-vax propaganda. As for Amazon, its behavior is a school model for leveling the competitive field of e-commerce, such as imposing its will on merchants who have joined its marketplace by forcing them to buy ads if they want to be visible Amazon might not not be a monopoly in the traditional sense, but the business is a rare collection of almost perfect predatory practices.

Why then, asks Filloux, is regulatory activity at least in Europe not correlated with toxicity? Why do Facebook and Amazon only attract about half Google’s antitrust investigations? Good question. And while the purpose of antitrust lawsuits is to restructure markets, so far its only results in the West have supposedly been huge fines (loose change for tech giants) and years and years of litigation. interminable judicial proceedings.

How different things are in the Chinese universe. There, the country’s tech giants lost their swagger, and some of their hitherto esteemed executives faded from public view. Some of them are in prison. A huge industry has been brought under control. All transactions involving unapproved cryptocurrencies are now illegal. At China’s annual World Internet Conference last week, report it New York Times, an official reported that efforts to bring the internet giants under control were not over, warning of the disorderly expansion of capital. Once a showcase for the power of Chinese entrepreneurs, this year’s conference has become a platform for pledging allegiance to the state’s efforts to distribute wealth.

Whenever the Chinese tech giants got too big for their boots, they belatedly learned that no one in China is bigger than the Communist Party. Just to stress this point, regulators brutally torpedoed the Ant Group’s huge stock market listing. And when Didi Chuxing (the ridesharing company that bought Uber China) had the temerity to conduct an IPO in the United States, its software was banned from app stores in China. Everyone got the message.

None of this should be taken as an endorsement of the Chinese regime, but to raise two serious questions.

The first is a question of examination: does the contrast between Western weakness in mastering our technological giants and Chinese efficiency in controlling theirs imply that only authoritarian regimes can bring swaggering companies to heel? To discuss. Do not write on both sides of the paper.

The other question is whether Xi Jinping and his colleagues understand something that we seem unwilling to accept that social media companies, regardless of their size and apparent power, are ultimately disposable. What really matters is what the West still has and what China lacks, namely the ability to create (and modernize) the technological infrastructure that underpins the companies that, fundamentally, do not. than doing tricks with old technologies such as the Web. Trump’s tech boycott, which Biden retained, prompted Xi and his colleagues to eliminate this deficit.

I’m sure they’ll be successful in this business, but one of the first things they’ll need is a world-leading semiconductor design and manufacturing company. As it turns out, TSMC, the company that best fits that description, is right on their doorstep. It’s right across the Formosa Strait, in a place called Taiwan.

What i read

Crazy about power?

Facebook is an authoritarian state is a nice insightful article by Adrienne LaFrance in the Atlantic.

Mining disaster

Bitcoin miners align with fossil fuel companies, Alarming Environmentalists is a good NBC report that should be required reading for technology solutionists.

Leveling down

Concert workers are unsure, scared and barely scratch is the sobering conclusion of an international report on an international investigation into algorithmic management.