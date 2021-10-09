Unknown visitor ringing a woman’s door turns out to be a slug





The mysterious doorbell in Lianne Jennings’ house was actually a slug. (SWNS)

A woman who was baffled when her doorbell kept ringing checked her camera and discovered the culprit was a slug.

Lianne Jennings, 35, continued to receive notifications of unusual activity outside her home in Essex.

But when she checked the footage, she found a slug slipping on the doorbell camera.

My full-time mother, Lianne, said: “I was in bed and was informed that something at my front door was moving.

“I was a little panicked at first, then when I played it again I started laughing!

Watch: Woman shocked after finding out that a SLUG rang on her door multiple times

Read more: Farmer who used signs to insult his village sees charges against him dropped

In the unusual video, the slug can be seen slowly emerging from the lower left corner, its antennae leading the way through the lens.

The night vision setting on the doorbell makes the slug appear to be glowing, leading Lianne’s friends to believe it could be an alien.

After Lianne uploaded the images to social media, people texted her saying they thought it was funny.

She added: “When I showed my friends, they were a little freaked out – they gave me the kind of look like they thought there was a ghost or an alien or something.

“It made me laugh because I don’t believe in aliens, but since I saw two small antennas appear it was either a very green man from outer space or a slug crawling on my doorbell. .

Read more: Police officer faces misconduct hearing over Jaffa Cakes allegation

“I’ve had the doorbell for about a year now and my daughter found it very funny – she was a little freaked out when she looked at it this morning, she said it looked like an alien slug.”

Lianne said: “When I took my daughter Gracie to school yesterday morning, I looked to see if there was a trail but there was nothing there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/slug-doorbell-essex-lianne-jennings-unknown-vistor-162810035.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos